EANS-Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Release of announcement according to Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018

Jersey, 23 June 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) (the "Company" or "Atrium"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centers and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces in accordance with Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 that it has received the following notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018:

1. Issuer: ATRIUM EUROP.REAL EST.LTD

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Chaim Katzman

4. Name of shareholder(s): Gazit Gaia Limited

Gazit Midas Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19.6.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 65.78 % | 0.05 % | 65.83 % | 377,860,475 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 59.86 % | 0.05 % | 59.92 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |JE00B3DCF752_|________374,119|____248,170,824|_________0.10_%|_________65.68_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________248,544,943__________|____________65.78_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Number of | | | | | | voting | | | | | |rights that may| | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the| rights | | | | | | | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|________________| |Share_Options|29.11.2023_____|29.11.2023_____|________190,000|__________0.05_%| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|________190,000|__________0.05_%|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

_____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| | 1 |Chaim | | 0.10 %| 0.05 %| 0.15 %| |__________|Katzman_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 2 |Norstar | 1 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |__________|Holdings_Inc|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 3 |Norstar | 2 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |__________|Israel_Ltd._|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 4 |Gazit Globe | 3 | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |__________|Limited_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 5 |Gazit Midas | 4 | 29.62 %| 0.00 %| 29.62 %| |__________|Limited_____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 6 |Gazit Gaia | 4 | 36.05 %| 0.00 %| 36.05 %| |__________|Limite______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

Voting rights after general meeting: - corresponds to - voting rights

10. Additional Information:

Following the acquisition of 5,032,880 shares on 19 June 2020, the ordinary shares in Atrium held by Gazit Gaia Limited amount to 136,240,276 ordinary shares (corresponding to 36.05% of the voting rights) and, thus the shareholding of Gazit Gaia Limited in Atrium exceeded the threshold of 35%.

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis:

atrium@fticonsulting.com [atrium @ fticonsulting.com]

Atrium is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

