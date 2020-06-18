EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES €200 MILLION UNSECURED EUROBONDS BY TAPPING ITS €300 MILLION 3.000% EUROBONDS DUE 2025

18.06.2020

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES EUR200 MILLION UNSECURED EUROBONDS BY TAPPING ITS EUR300 MILLION 3.000% EUROBONDS DUE 2025

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 18 June 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (the "Issuer"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that it has priced a EUR200 million of notes to be consolidated and form a single series with the EUR300,000,000 3.000 per cent. notes due 2025 issued on 11 September 2018 (the "New Notes"). The issue price is 96.582% of the principal amount reflecting a yield of 3.732% and excluding accrued interest from 12 September 2019 to the issue date.

Atrium will apply for the New Notes to be listed on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market.

The New Notes have been placed with a broad range of institutional debt investors across Europe.

The New Notes have been assigned a rating of Baa3 by Moody's and BBB by Fitch, in line with Atrium's corporate ratings.

The proceeds of the New Notes will be used for the refinancing of the Group's existing debt and for general corporate matters.

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

atrium@fticonsulting.com

