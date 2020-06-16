Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-Adhoc: Austrian Post / AUSTRIAN POST AGREES TO INCREASE ITS SHAREHOLDING IN THE TURKISH PARCEL SERVICES PROVIDER ARAS KARGO TO 80 %

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers
16.06.2020

Vienna, 16 June 2020 - Austrian Post has held a 25 % stake in the Turkish parcel services provider Aras Kargo a.s. since the year 2013. At that time, the basic intention and understanding with the Aras family, founders and owners of Aras Kargo, was for Austrian Post to increase its shareholding.
Such an agreement has now been reached. Austrian Post will raise its stake in the company Aras Kargo to 80 %, at a cost in the mid double-digit million euro range. Baran Aras will continue to be a co-owner, holding a 20 % shareholding, and will also serve on the Board of Aras Kargo. The closing of the deal is expected in the coming weeks, subject to regulatory approval.

Aras Kargo is one of the leading Turkish parcel services providers, generating annual revenue of TRY 1,370m (approx. EUR 215m) in 2019 and transporting about 150m parcels and documents per year. Austrian Post initially acquired a 25 % stake in the company in July 2013. The carrying amount of the shareholding equaled EUR 23.3m as at 31 December 2019.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Österreichische Post AG
Rochusplatz 1
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 (0)57767-0
FAX:
mail: investor@post.at
WWW: www.post.at
ISIN: AT0000APOST4
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2209/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Austrian Post
Ingeborg Gratzer
Head of Press Relations & Internal Communications
Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-32010
ingeborg.gratzer@post.at

Austrian Post
Harald Hagenauer
Head of Investor Relations, Group Auditing & Compliance
Tel.: +43 57767-30400
harald.hagenauer@post.at

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0007

EANS-Adhoc: Österreichisc...

  • Österreichische Post AG

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Haidingergasse 1
    1030 Wien
    Österreich

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Austrian Post
    Ingeborg Gratzer
    Head of Press Relations & Internal Communications
    Tel.: +43 (0) 57767-32010
    ingeborg.gratzer@post.at

    Austrian Post
    Harald Hagenauer
    Head of Investor Relations, Group Auditing & Compliance
    Tel.: +43 57767-30400
    harald.hagenauer@post.at

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc, Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: