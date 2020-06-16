EANS-Voting Rights: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018)

_____________________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|_____Name/Surname_____|________City_________|___Country____| |_________________|B&C_Privatstiftung____|Wien_________________|Österreich____| | |Raiffeisenbankengruppe|Linz |Österreich | |_________________|OÖ_Verbund_eGen_______|_____________________|______________| |Franz____________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________| |Christine________|Delacher-Rauch________|_____________________|______________| |Jürgen___________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________|

4. Name of shareholder(s):

B&C AMAG Holding GmbH

B&C Kratos Holding GmbH

Invest Holding GmbH,

Esola Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 10.06.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 73.33 % | 0.00 % | 73.33 % | 35 264 000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 73.33 % | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT00000AMAG3_|_______________|__25_858_540___|_______________|____73.33_%_____| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|_______________|__25_858_540___|_______________|____73.33_%_____|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

___________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|_______________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| |__1___|B&C_Privatstiftung_____|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |B&C Holding Österreich | 1 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 3 |B&C Industrieholding | 2 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__4___|B&C_Holding_GmbH_______|____3_____|__________|___________|__________| | |B&C | | | | | | 5 |Beteiligungsmanagement | 4 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__6___|Austrowaren_HandelsgmbH|____5_____|__________|___________|__________| |__7___|B&C_Kratos_Holding_GmbH|____6_____|____2.71_%|___________|____2.71_%| |__8___|B&C_AMAG_Holding_GmbH__|____3_____|___50.00_%|___________|___50.00_%| |__9___|B&C_LAG_Holding_GmbH___|____2_____|__________|____50.00_%|___50.00_%| | 10 |Raiffeisenbankengruppe | | | | | |______|OÖ_Verbund_eGen________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | 11 |Oberösterreich | 10 | | | | |______|Aktiengesellschaft_____|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__12__|Invest_Holding_GmbH____|____11____|___16.50_%|___________|___16.50_%| |__13__|Franz_Rauch____________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 14 |Christine Delacher- | | | | | |______|Rauch__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__15__|Jürgen_Rauch___________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Esola | | | | | | 16 |Beteiligungsverwaltungs| 13,14,15 | 4.12 %| | 4.12 %| |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments (convenience translation into English from German original):

Pursuant to Section 133 (4) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) 2018, a total of 18,588,631 voting rights (corresponding to around 52.71% of the share capital and of the voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung through its indirect subsidiaries B&C AMAG Holding GmbH and B&C Kratos Holding GmbH.

Furthermore, pursuant to Section 133 (1) and (7) BörseG 2018 and on the basis of agreements between B&C Industrieholding GmbH and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft and Esola Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH respectively, 7,269,909 voting rights (corresponding to approximately 20.62% of the share capital and of the voting rights) in the issuer are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung. As a consequence, and pursuant to Section 133 BörseG 2018, a total of 25,858,540 voting rights (corresponding to around 73.33% of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.

As part of an intragroup absorption-type demerger, the interest in B&C AMAG Holding GmbH is to be spun off to B&C LAG Holding GmbH. With the implementation of this demerger, the chain of controlled companies will change in relation to the 17,632,001 voting rights in AMAG Austria Metall AG directly held by B&C AMAG Holding GmbH (corresponding to approximately 50.00% of the share capital and voting rights). The voting rights indirectly affected by this demerger are hereby published pursuant to Section 131 BörseG 2018.

The total number of shares and voting rights in AMAG is 35,264,000.

