EANS-News: STRABAG awarded follow-up contract for A3 motorway in Romania
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Government Contracts/Company Information
Vienna - The European-based construction company STRABAG has been commissioned to build another section of the A3 motorway in Romania. The order for the 4.5 km motorway section from Ungheni to Targu Mures also includes a 4.7 km long, four-lane spur route. Work is expected to start this July and is scheduled to last for 18 months. The RON 192 million contract (equivalent to around EUR 40 million) was awarded to STRABAG by CNAIR, the Romanian motorway company.
"A follow-up order is always a positive sign that our work has been valued by the client. After handing over the 10.1 km section between Ungheni and Ogra in 2018, we are happy to continue working on this central traffic artery," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.
end of announcement euro adhoc
Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2246/5/10489046/1/STRABAG_A3_Rumänien_Jun2020_e.pdf
issuer: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
A-1220 Wien
phone: +43 1 22422 -0
FAX: +43 1 22422 - 1177
mail: investor.relations@strabag.com
WWW: www.strabag.com
ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A05HY9
indexes: WBI, SATX, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4106/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
STRABAG SE
Diana Neumüller-Klein
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +43 1 22422-1116
diana.klein@strabag.com