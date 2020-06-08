EANS-News: STRABAG awarded follow-up contract for A3 motorway in Romania

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Government Contracts/Company Information

Vienna - The European-based construction company STRABAG has been commissioned to build another section of the A3 motorway in Romania. The order for the 4.5 km motorway section from Ungheni to Targu Mures also includes a 4.7 km long, four-lane spur route. Work is expected to start this July and is scheduled to last for 18 months. The RON 192 million contract (equivalent to around EUR 40 million) was awarded to STRABAG by CNAIR, the Romanian motorway company.

"A follow-up order is always a positive sign that our work has been valued by the client. After handing over the 10.1 km section between Ungheni and Ogra in 2018, we are happy to continue working on this central traffic artery," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:

----------------------------------------------

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2246/5/10489046/1/STRABAG_A3_Rumänien_Jun2020_e.pdf

issuer: STRABAG SE

Donau-City-Straße 9

A-1220 Wien

phone: +43 1 22422 -0

FAX: +43 1 22422 - 1177

mail: investor.relations @ strabag.com

WWW: www.strabag.com

ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A05HY9

indexes: WBI, SATX, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4106/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

STRABAG SE

Diana Neumüller-Klein

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +43 1 22422-1116

diana.klein@strabag.com