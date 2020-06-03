EANS-Tip Announcement: voestalpine AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
The company voestalpine AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 03.06.2020
Publication Location:
https://www.voestalpine.com/group/static/sites/group/.downloads/en/publications-2019-20/2019-20-annual-report.pdf
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
A-4020 Linz
phone: +43 50304/15-9949
FAX: +43 50304/55-5581
mail: IR@voestalpine.com
WWW: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2054/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Peter Fleischer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43/50304/15-9949
Fax: +43/50304/55-5581
peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com
http://www.voestalpine.com