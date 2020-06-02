EANS-News: Wienerberger Successfully Places New Corporate Bond

Vienna, June 2, 2020 - NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO LAW.

Successful placement of new EUR 400 mn corporate bond, with 2.750% coupon and 5-year maturity

Proceeds from bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes

Today, Wienerberger AG successfully placed a new bond with institutional investors. The bond, with a volume of EUR 400 million and a denomination of EUR 100,000, has a maturity of 5 years and an annual fixed coupon of 2.750% of the nominal amount. The proceeds from the bond issue are to be used for general corporate purposes. Due to the high interest from Austrian and international institutional investors, the bond was approximately two and a half times oversubscribed for a total issue volume of EUR 400 million.

"The issue of our new bond was received with great interest by the market. The attractive terms confirm investors' significant appetite to make long-term investments in Wienerberger, even in challenging times, underpinned by our strong strategic vision, innovation capabilities and the consistent implementation of our sustainable growth strategy. This bond issue further strengthens our robust liquidity position, extends our maturity profile and will allow us to capitalize on opportunities arising from the current crisis and position Wienerberger for the future", commented Heimo Scheuch, Chief Executive Officer of Wienerberger AG.

Approximately 90% of the bond was placed with international institutional investors, with the remaining 10% placed with institutional investors in the domestic Austrian market. The issue price amounted to 99.425% of the nominal value. The bond will be admitted to trading on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange on the basis of a listing prospectus which has beenapproved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority on 29 May 2020 and published in accordance with applicable laws. The listing prospectus will only serve for listing purposes and does not relate to any offering of bonds.

This announcement is intended for advertising purposes and constitutes a marketing communication and an advertisement in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 ("Prospectus Regulation") and in connection with the admittance of the securities to trading on a regulated market; it does not purport to be full or complete and is no financial analysis, an advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments. The securities referred to have already been sold. The information contained in this announcement is for information purposes only. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not contain or constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities. The distribution of this announcement and the offer and sale of the securities referred to herein may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons reading this announcement should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offer of securities to the public, as referred to in this announcement, in an EEA Member State was exclusively addressed to qualified investors in that Member State. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning any private placement of such securities. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of any private placement for the person concerned.

This announcement is addressed exclusively to persons legally entitled to receive it. In particular, it is not addressed to U.S. citizens or persons resident in the United States of America ("USA"), Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland or the United Kingdom. It is neither an offer to purchase nor a public invitation to sell securities in the USA, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland or the United Kingdom or any jurisdiction in which such an offer or invitation would be contrary to the law. This announcement is not for publication or distribution in the USA and may not be distributed to U.S. persons or publications generally distributed in the USA nor be published or distributed in any other country in which its publication or distribution would be contrary to the law.

Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https:// wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/ share]

