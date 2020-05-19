Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: Flughafen Wien AG / Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Flughafen Wien AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 126 Stock Exchange Act English:
Publication Date: 19.05.2020
Publication Location:
https://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_rep
orts

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Flughafen Wien AG
Postfach 1
A-1300 Wien-Flughafen
phone: +43 1 7007 - 23126
FAX: +43 1 7007 - 23806
mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com
WWW: http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations ISIN: AT00000VIE62
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1439/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Flughafen Wien AG
Investor Relations
Christian Schmidt, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23126
E-Mail: christian.schmidt@viennaairport.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

