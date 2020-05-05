EANS-General Meeting: Wienerberger AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

05.05.2020

Successful first digital Annual General Meeting

The first virtual Annual General Meeting conducted by Wienerberger AG in its history of over 200 years marked yet another step toward digitalization along the company's entire value chain. In the current exceptional situation, the 151st Annual General Meeting provided an appropriate framework for successful interaction with the shareholders.

"As a pure free float company, engaging in continuous and active dialogue with our shareholders is particularly important for us", says Wienerberger's CEO Heimo Scheuch, noting that "our first virtual Annual General Meeting made it possible for all our shareholders to participate in the meeting and exercise their rights, even in the exceptional situation we currently find ourselves in. We intend to further intensify our contacts with shareholders in the future."

Pursuing a balanced dividend policy with a long-term orientation, Wienerberger proposed a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share for the record year 2019. The Annual General Meeting approved the Managing Board's proposal and set October 30, 2020, as the payout date. The decision on the dividend and its potential payout is subject to the reservation of permissibility of dividend distribution under legal measures taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Managing Board to buy back own shares and sell them while excluding the shareholders' subscription rights. Moreover, the actions of the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board were approved for the business year 2019. For the current business year, Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was elected statutory auditor and Group auditor. The Annual General Meeting also adopted a new remuneration policy for the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board, which is in line with international standards.

Wienerberger AG also announces a change in the composition of its Supervisory Board. Ms. Grégoire Sainte Marie, second Deputy of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, resigned from her position on the Supervisory Board, effective as of the end of the 151st Annual General Meeting, for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board and the Managing Board thank Ms. Grégoire Sainte Marie for her successful work and her enormous commitment over many years. The vacancy will be filled by co-option within the framework of a structured nomination process. Peter Steiner continues in his position as first Deputy of Supervisory Board Chairman Peter Johnson.

For details regarding all resolutions of the Annual General Meeting, please refer to the Wienerberger website at https://www.wienerberger.com/en [https:// www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html]

Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https:// wienerberger.com/en/investors/share

issuer: Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office @ wienerberger.com

WWW: www.wienerberger.com

ISIN: AT0000831706

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com

Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com