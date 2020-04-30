EANS-Tip Announcement: Raiffeisen Centrobank AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
The company Raiffeisen Centrobank AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 30.04.2020
Publication Location:
https://www.rcb.at/fileadmin/Beraterecke/user_upload/RCB_JFB_2019_E.pdf
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
Tegetthoffstraße 1
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43 1 51520- 0
FAX: +43 1 513 43 96
mail: office@rcb.at
WWW: www.rcb.at
ISIN: -
indexes:
stockmarkets: Warsaw Stock Exchange, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Prague Stock Exchange, Bucharest Stock Exchange, Wien, Budapest Stock Exchange language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1018/aom