EANS-General Meeting: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

23.04.2020

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend payment of EUR 1.20 per share

Ternitz/Vienna. Today's Annual General Meeting of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), which was held virtually due to the current situation, followed the proposal of the Executive Board to pay EUR 1.20 per dividend-bearing share, distributing a total of MEUR 18.9 to shareholders. For the distribution, the net earnings of MEUR 27.0 reported for the 2019 financial year will be used, whereas the remainder will be carried forward to new account. The dividend payment date was set at 14 May 2020.

The Annual General Meeting discharged the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2019 financial year. For the current financial year, Ernst & Young Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H. were appointed auditor for the annual financial statements of the company and auditor of the consolidated financial statements.

Furthermore, the remuneration policy for the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board was resolved for the first time and is applicable with immediate effect. Moreover, the Executive Board was authorized to purchase, sell and retire own shares.

As of today, Dr. Karl Schleinzer resigned from the company's Supervisory Board. The company thanks him for his many years of commendable service in this function.

All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting are available in full detail on the SBO website: www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung [http://www.sbo.at/ hauptversammlung]

SBO is a globally leading supplier of products and solutions used by the oil and gas industry for directional drilling and well completion. SBO is the global market leader in the manufacture of high-precision components made of non-magnetic high-alloy stainless steel. The company produces the components specifically according to the requirements of customers in the oilfield service industry. As of 31 December 2019, SBO employed a workforce of 1,535 worldwide (31 December 2018: 1,646), thereof 369 in Ternitz / Austria and 861 in North America.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Hauptstrasse 2

A-2630 Ternitz

phone: 02630/315110

FAX: 02630/315101

mail: sboe @ sbo.co.at

WWW: http://www.sbo.at

ISIN: AT0000946652

indexes: WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2917/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Andreas Böcskör, Head of Investor Relations

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

A-2630 Ternitz, Hauptstraße 2

Phone: +43 2630 315 ext 252, fax ext 101

E-Mail: a.boecskoer @ sbo.co.at

Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik

Metrum Communications GmbH

Tel: +43 1 504 69 87 ext 351

E-Mail: i.fueredi @ metrum.at