EANS-Other capital market information: CORDIFIN S.p.A. / New bond issues

ISIN: IT0005405771

CORDIFIN S.P.A.

ISSUANCE OF THE PROMISSORY NOTES « CORDIFIN 8 OTTOBRE 2021 CALLABLE» (ISIN IT0005405771) AND ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE Verona (VR), 22 April 2020 - Cordifin S.p.A. (the "Company") announces to have placed and issued today no. 15 promissory notes of nominal amount of Euro 100,000.00 each, for an overall nominal amount of Euro 1,500,000.00, on the basis of the issuance denominated «Cordifin 8 ottobre 2021 Callable» (ISIN:

IT0005405771) (the "Issuance"), for a maximum nominal amount of Euro 10,000,000.00, with duration until 8 October 2021, represented by maximum no. 100 promissory notes in bearer form, denominated in Euro, non-convertible, with fixed gross annual interest rate equal to 5% and reserved to professional investors. This ended positively the entire issuance.

The Issuance has been admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF, a multilateral trading facility managed and organized by the Wiener Börse AG.

Corporate details:

Marco Vittorio Perego - Amministratore Delegato

Tel. + 39 045 8000122

Email mavip @ cordifin.it [mavip @ cordifin.it]

Internet website http://www.cordifin.it/ [http://www.cordifin.it/]

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10453496/9/10461961/1/2020_04_22_comunicate_ENG.pdf

