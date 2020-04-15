EANS-Other capital market information: CORDIFIN S.p.A. / New bond issues

Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc.

ISIN: IT0005405771

CORDIFIN S.P.A.

OPENING OF A SECOND OFFER PERIOD FOR THE PLACEMENT OF THE PROMISSORY NOTES « CORDIFIN 8 OTTOBRE 2021 CALLABLE» (ISIN IT0005405771) Verona (VR), 15 April 2020 - Cordifin S.p.A. (the "Company") announces -pursuant to Article 5 of the terms and conditions of the promissory notes «Cordifin 8 ottobre 2021 Callable» (ISIN: IT0005405771) (the "Promissory Notes") - the opening of a second offer period, comprised between 15 and 21 April 2020, for the placement of the Promissory Notes.

As indicated in the press-release published on 8 April 2020, the Promissory Notes of the Company are in bearer form, denominated in Euro, non-convertible, with fixed gross annual interest rate equal to 5% and reserved to professional investors.

The Promissory Notes have been admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF, a multilateral trading facility managed and organized by the Wiener Börse AG. ***

Corporate details:

Marco Vittorio Perego - Amministratore Delegato

Tel. + 39 045 8000122

Email mavip @ cordifin.it [mavip @ cordifin.it]

Internet website http://www.cordifin.it/ [http://www.cordifin.it/]

issuer: CORDIFIN S.p.A.

Piazza Renato Simoni n. 1

I-37122 Verona

phone: 0039 045 8000122

FAX: 0039 045 9201925

mail: segreteria @ cordifin.it

WWW: http://www.cordifin.it

ISIN: IT0005405771

stockmarkets: Wien

