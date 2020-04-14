EANS-General Meeting: Wienerberger AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

14.04.2020

Information on the organizational and technical prerequisites for participation in the 151st Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., to be conducted as a virtual Annual General Meeting

The convocation of the 151st Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG to be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. was notified through publication in the Official Journal of Wiener Zeitung on April 2, 2020.

Meeting to be conducted as a virtual Annual General Meeting

The 151st Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG on May 5, 2020 will be held as a "virtual general meeting" in accordance with the COVID-19-act and the regulation issued by the Federal Minister of Justice based on this law (BGBl II 140/2020).

This means that the shareholders will not be able to be physically present at the 151st Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG on May 5, 2020, in order not to endanger the health of the participants.

Webcast of the Annual General Meeting

For the purpose of real-time participation, the virtual 151st Annual General Meeting will be webcast in its entirety so that it can be followed by all shareholders of the Company on May 5, 2020, starting at about 10:00 a.m., on the Internet at https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html [https://www.wienerberger.com/%0den/investors/annual-general-meeting.html]. One-way transmission of sound and images in real time will allow all shareholders to follow the Annual General Meeting, including the presentation by the Managing Board and the replies to questions asked by shareholders, as well as the adoption of resolutions.

The technical prerequisites on the part of the shareholders include sufficiently strong Internet access and Internet connection and an Internet-enabled device capable of transmitting sound and images via an Internet browser (e.g. PC with monitor and loudspeaker, notebook, tablet, smartphone, and the like). Registration or log-in is not required.

Special proxies

At this virtual 151st Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG on May 5, 2020, voting and, where appropriate, asking questions, introducing motions, or raising challenges will be possible only through one of the special proxies named below, who are independent of the Company and whose costs will be borne by the Company. These special proxies are:

(i) Dr. Michael Knap, c/o IVA Interessenverband für Anleger Contact: Feldmühlgasse 22/4, A-1130 Vienna, T: +43 664 213 87 40 michael.knap @ iva.or.at

(ii) Ewald Oberhammer, Attorney-at-Law at Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte GmbH Contact: Karlsplatz 3/1, A-1010 Vienna, T: +43 1 5033000, stimmrechtsvertreter @ oberhammer.co.at

(iii) Dr. Paul Fussenegger, Attorney-at-Law

Contact: Rotenturmstraße 12/6, A-1010 Vienna, T: +43 1 2351001 office @ anwalt-fussenegger.at

(iv) Tobias Linzer, Notary Public

Contact: Mariahilfer Straße 103, A-1060 Vienna; T: +43 1 3889966 tobias.linzer @ notare1060.at

The proxy forms for these special proxies, use of which is mandatory, can be downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.wienerberger.com/en/ investors/annual-general-meeting.html [https://www.wienerberger.com/en/ investors/annual-general-meeting.html] as well as a form for the revocation of proxies, if required. It is also possible to contact the special proxies directly at the contact data indicated above; shareholders wishing to give their proxies special instructions should do so in due time.

Please bear in mind that, as stated in the original convocation, a deposit certificate pursuant to sect. 10a of the Stock Corporation Act is required for your shares to be duly registered for the Annual General Meeting. The deposit certificate must be received by the Company not later than April 29, 2020. (For details, please refer to the convocation, which can be downloaded from the Company's website as specified above). The shareholder data indicated on the deposit certificate must be identical with those on the proxy form, as otherwise the proxy will be invalid.

Please transmit the proxy form, completed and signed by you, in time for it to be received at any of the communication channels indicated below not later than May 3, 2020, 12:00 noon (CEST), Vienna time:

by post to: Wienerberger AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen/Wechsel

by fax to: +43 1 8900 500 53

by email to:

for Dr. Knap: knap.wienerberger @ hauptversammlung.at

for Mr. Oberhammer: oberhammer.wienerberger @ hauptversammlung.at

for Dr. Fussenegger: fussenegger.wienerberger @ hauptversammlung.at for Mr. Linzer: linzer.wienerberger @ hauptversamlung.at

Shareholders' right to request information

To ensure an orderly conduct of the virtual 151st Annual General Meeting, the shareholders are requested to transmit all questions arising prior to the virtual 151st Annual General Meeting by email to the email address of their proxies, as indicated above, which is also used for transmission of the proxy form, in time for the questions to be received by the respective special proxy not later than on the second working day before the virtual 151st Annual General Meeting, on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

For the verification of your identity as a shareholder, you have to indicate the email address you will be using for the transmission of your questions in the corresponding field of the proxy form sent to your proxy. Moreover, you have to confirm with your signature that you are the only person having access to this email address.

To send in your questions by email, you can either use the question form provided on the website of the Company or (if you are using the confirmed email address) send a simple email terminated with your name. Should any doubt regarding the identity of a participant arise during the virtual 151st Annual General Meeting, Wienerberger AG reserves the right to check the participant's identity by appropriate means.

Shareholders' rights during the Annual General Meeting

Every shareholder can also ask questions, introduce motions or raise challenges by addressing them to his/her special proxy authorized by the respective shareholder by way of a simple email (sent from the aforementioned confirmed email address) to the email address of the respective special proxy (see "Shareholders' right to request information"), subject to the following conditions: Additional questions and motions must be received by the special proxy by the beginning of the general debate, i.e. after the agenda items have been read out. At the virtual 151st Annual General Meeting, the end of the presentation of the agenda items and the possibility to ask additional questions will be announced by the Chairman. Starting from this announcement, participants will have fifteen minutes to transmit their additional questions and motions to (be received by) the special proxy, who will present them in the course of the general debate. After all additional questions have been answered and the respective announcement has been made by the Chairman, the participants have another five minutes to transmit requests for clarification of the answers to (be received by) the special proxy. After the end of the second round of questions, the Chairman declares the general debate closed. Wienerberger AG exclusively assumes responsibility for the use of technical means of communication in the context of the virtual 151st Annual General Meeting that are within the remit of the Company.

Hotline

For technical and organizational support in the run-up to and during the Annual General Meeting, please contact our hotline at: +43 664 8283139, available starting from Thursday, April16, 2020: Monday-Friday 08:00-18:00 CET

Vienna, April 14, 2020. The Managing Board

