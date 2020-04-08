SOPHiA GENETICS Expands Its Executive Team, Naming Lara Hashimoto Chief Business Officer

Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - SOPHiA GENETICS, leader in Data-Driven Medicine, announced today that Lara Hashimoto has joined its Executive Team as Chief Business Officer, effective April 1st. She will be responsible for Marketing, Product Management and Business Development.

Lara Hashimoto joined the healthcare industry 20 years ago holding several leadership roles spanning Pharma clinical drug development, sales and marketing before moving to Roche Diagnostics. Here, she held a number of roles responsible for IVD development and commercialization, including the launch of the Oncology companion diagnostics portfolio. Her most recent position before joining SOPHiA GENETICS was Chief Commercial Officer for Roche Sequencing Solutions.

"Lara is a stellar addition to our successful team. She shares the company's vision regarding multi-modal data approaches and the optimization of drug development and has made it her mission to help improve patients' lives. Lara will greatly further our efforts to democratize Data-Driven Medicine worldwide," said Jurgi Camblong, Founder and CEO of SOPHiA GENETICS.

"I believe the future in healthcare will be increasingly individualized with significantly improved outcomes through the application of multi-modality prediction modelling," said Hashimoto. "SOPHiA GENETICS is best positioned to drive this transformation."

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of new-generation health data for cancer and rare disease management, the universal SOPHiA Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding community of over 1,000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing, fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA's achievement is recognized by the MIT Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies."

More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, follow @SOPHiAGENETICS on Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1142934/SOPHiA_GENETICS_Lara_Hashimoto_CBO.jpg

USA Media Contact:

Don Granese

dgranese @ sophiagenetics.com

Tel: +1-857-263-7972

Global Media Contact:

Sophie Reymond

sreymond @ sophiagenetics.com Tel: +41-79-784-63-76