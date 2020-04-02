EANS-General Meeting: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft Ternitz

Commercial Register no. FN 102999 w, ISIN AT0000946652

Information on the organizational and technical requirements for attending the Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 23 April 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to be held as a virtual Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft to be held on Thursday, 23 April 2020 at 10:00 a.m. was convened by announcement in the official gazette "Amtsblatt zur Wiener Zeitung" of 26 March 2020 and by euro adhoc of the same date.

The health of shareholders attending the Annual General Meeting is a top priority for the Executive Board. For this reason, the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 23 April 2020 in Ternitz unfortunately cannot be held as an attendance meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic. To protect shareholders and other participants, the Executive Board has decided to apply the new legal provision regulating the holding of an annual general meeting merely online. In the opinion of the Executive Board, this allows to take account of both the interests of the Company and the interests of the participants in the best possible manner.

Annual General Meeting to be held virtually

The Annual General Meeting of SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft on 23 April 2020 will be held as a "virtual annual general meeting" as provided for by the statutory regulations under COVID-19-GesG and/or COVID-19-GesV as amended.

This means that shareholders cannot be physically present at the General Meeting of SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft on 23 April 2020.

Independent proxies

At the virtual Annual General Meeting of SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft on 23 April 2020, motions can be submitted, votes can be cast, and objections can be raised only by one of the independent proxies listed below.

(i) Attorney-at-law Mag. Ewald Oberhammer, c/o Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Karlsplatz 3/1, 1010 Vienna

It is possible to directly contact attorney-at-law Mag. Ewald Oberhammer by telephone on +43 1 5033000, telefax on +43 1 5033000 33, or e-mail stimmrechtsvertreter @ oberhammer.co.at [stimmrechtsvertreter @ oberhammer.co.at].

(ii) Dr. Wilhelm G. Rasinger, c/o Interessenverband für Anleger (IVA) (Association for Investors), Feldmühlgasse 22, 1130 Vienna

It is possible to directly contact Dr. Wilhelm G. Rasinger by telephone on +43 (0) 676 4196451, telefax on +43 1 8763343-39, or e-mail wilhelm.rasinger @ iva.or.at [wilhelm.rasinger @ iva.or.at].

(iii) Attorney-at-law Dr. Christian Temmel, MBA, c/o DLA Piper Weiss-Tessbach Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Schottenring 14, 1010 Vienna

It is possible to directly contact attorney-at-law Dr. Christian Temmel, MBA, by telephone on +43 1 531781505, telefax on +43 1 5335252, or e-mail christian.temmel @ dlapiper.com [christian.temmel @ dlapiper.com].

(iv) Attorney-at-law Dr. Christoph Nauer, LL.M., c/o bpv Hügel Rechtsanwälte GmbH, ARES-Tower, Donau-City-Straße 11, 1220 Vienna

It is possible to directly contact attorney-at-law Dr. Christoph Nauer, LL.M., by telephone on +43 2236 893377, telefax on +43 2236 893377-40, or e-mail proxy @ bpv-huegel.com [proxy @ bpv-huegel.com].

It is recommended to contact your designated proxy in good time if you wish to instruct the designated proxy to submit motions, cast votes and raise objections.

A separate proxy form is available on the Company's website at www.sbo.at/ hauptversammlung [http://www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung]. Please read this proxy form carefully and also note the updated ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 109, 110, 118 and 119 Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and the INFORMATION ON DATA PROTECTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS, which are available on the Internet at www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung [http://www.sbo.at/ hauptversammlung].

Questions/Right to information of shareholders

Shareholders are requested to submit in writing all questions to the Executive Board by simple e-mail to vorstand @ sbo.co.at in good time to arrive at the Company no later than on the second day before the Annual General Meeting, that is Tuesday, 21 April 2020.

In this way, you enable the Executive Board to prepare and answer the questions you wish to ask at the Annual General Meeting as accurately as possible.

Please use the question form, which is available on the Company's website at www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung [http://www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung].

We would like to point out expressly that the right to information pursuant to Section 118 AktG may also be exercised by the shareholders themselves during the virtual Annual General Meeting in accordance with the provisions set out in this information, as detailed below.

Transmission of the Annual General Meeting on the Internet

The entire Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on the Internet.

All shareholders of the Company can follow the Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2020 live on the Internet at www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung [http:// www.sbo.at/hauptversammlung] from around 10:00 a.m. on.

Procedure for the conduct of the virtual Annual General Meeting

As the Annual General Meeting is transmitted on the Internet, all shareholders who wish to do so will have the opportunity to be acoustically and visually connected to watch the Annual General Meeting in real time and to listen to the presentation of the Executive Board and the answers to the questions of the shareholders.

Even during the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will have the opportunity to electronically submit in writing their questions and/or their motions to the Company within a certain time window after the Annual General Meeting has been opened. Those questions and/or motions will be read out by the Chairman or a member of the Executive Board at the Annual General Meeting. To do so, please send a simple e-mail to the e-mail address vorstand @ sbo.co.at.

This will give shareholders the opportunity to react to developments at the Annual General Meeting themselves, for example by asking an additional question or submitting an alternative resolution proposal.

The Chairman of the Annual General Meeting will structure the conduct of the Annual General Meeting in terms of timing, as would be the case with an attendance Annual General Meeting, and will in particular announce the point in time up to which questions or motions can be submitted.

Moreover, shareholders will also have the opportunity to change their instructions, in particular regarding voting but also raising objections, to the respective proxy also during the Annual General Meeting up to a certain point in time.

This point in time will also be determined by the Chairman during the Annual General Meeting.

Please note that it may be necessary to interrupt the virtual Annual General Meeting for a short time in order to process the instructions of shareholders to the proxies received during the Annual General Meeting.

Within the framework of the above-mentioned communication channels and participation options, the Executive Management endeavors to safeguard that shareholders will be provided with the highest possible quality of decision-making.

Ternitz, on 2 April 2020. The Executive Board

