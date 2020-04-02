EANS-General Meeting: Wienerberger AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

02.04.2020

Invitation

to the 151st Annual General Meeting

to be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 10:00 am

at the Wienerberger House, Wienerberger AG, Wienerbergerplatz 1, A-1100 Vienna

Dear Shareholders:

The past weeks have been dominated by the global COVID-19 pandemic and posed numerous challenges for all of us. One of the challenges Wienerberger AG is facing is the holding and/or conduct of its 151st Annual General Meeting because the currently applicable government measures taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 impose a ban to enter public places as well as a ban on public assemblies. At present we cannot foresee whether the ban to enter public places and the ban on public assemblies will still be in force on May 5, 2020. Based on media coverage, we expect that by then the measures will not have been relaxed to an extent which allows holding such meeting.

Despite these rigorous, yet understandable government measures, we stand for stability and continuity and we are using all our efforts to hold the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020, albeit under changed overall conditions. As a consequence, this year's Annual General Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting in compliance with statutory and government requirements which are currently applicable and/or being developed.

In this context, Wienerberger AG ensures compliance with and/or implementation of all requirements, recommendations and procedures to be observed for conducting a virtual Annual General Meeting.

However, due to the current Covid-19 crisis Wienerberger AG reserves the right to postpone or cancel the Annual General Meeting for good cause.

The Managing Board

Agenda

1. Presentation of the adopted 2019 Annual Financial Statements and the Management Report of Wienerberger AG for the financial year 2019 as well as the remuneration policy for the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Group Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report, the non-financial report and the report by the Supervisory Board on the financial year 2019

2. Resolution on the use of net profits shown in the 2019 Annual Financial Statements

3. Discharge of the Managing Board members for the financial year 2019

4. Discharge of the Supervisory Board members for the financial year 2019

5. Election of the auditors of the Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2020

6. Resolution on the remuneration policy for the Managing Board

7. Resolution on the remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board and fixing of the Supervisory Board members' remunerations

8. Authorization to repurchase own shares involving reverse exclusion of subscription rights

9. Resolution on the disposal of own shares, excluding subscription rights

10. Amendment to the Articles of Association

Virtual Annual General Meeting

The Managing Board calls this Annual General Meeting as a "virtual Annual General Meeting". This means that by May 5, 2020 the conditions will be created that allow shareholders to follow the Annual General Meeting from any place by means of an acoustic and optical connection in real time. Wienerberger AG will enable every attendee to express themselves, if necessary, and to participate in voting in a form to be announced.

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the latest, the Managing Board will disclose at www.wienerberger.com which organizational and technical requirements need to be met to participate in the 151st Annual General Meeting as a virtual Annual General Meeting.

Motions may be made, votes may be cast and any objection may be raised at the virtual Annual General Meeting only through one of the following proxies to be chosen by shareholders:

- Dr. Michael Knap, c/o IVA Interessenverband für Anleger, Feldmühlgasse 22/4, A-1130 Vienna,

T: +43 (0)664 213 87 40, michael.knap @ iva.or.at [michael.knap @ iva.or.at];

- Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Karlsplatz 3/1, A-1010 Vienna,

T: + 43 1 5033000, e.oberhammer @ oberhammer.co.at [e.oberhammer @ oberhammer.co.at];

- Dr. Paul Fussenegger, Attorney-at-Law, Rotenturmstraße 12/6, A-1010 Vienna T: + 43 1 2351001, office @ anwalt-fussenegger.at [office @ anwalt-fussenegger.at]

The proxy forms to be used for these proxies are available on the Company's website atwww.wienerberger.com [http://www.wienerberger.com/]. In addition, shareholders may directly get in touch with the proxies at the above contact details.

- BROADRIDGE Investor Communication Solutions Inc., 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717, USA, www.proxyedge.com [http://www.proxyedge.com/]

Documents for the Annual General Meeting

The following documents will be available for review by shareholders no later than Tuesday April 14, 2020 at the registered headquarters of the company in A-1100 Vienna, Wienerbergerplatz 1, during regular business hours from Monday to Thursday between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm and on Friday between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm:

- Annual Report for 2019, including the IFRS Consolidated Financial Statements and Group Management Report, the Corporate Governance Report, the non-financial report and the report by the Supervisory Board on the 2019 financial year

- Annual Financial Report 2019 of Wienerberger AG including Annual Financial Statements and Management Report

- Proposed resolutions and/or reports on points 2 - 10 of the agenda

- Remuneration policy for the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board

The above documents and the complete text of this invitation to the Annual General Meeting as well as the forms to be used for the granting and cancellation of a proxy in accordance with § 114 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act will also be available on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the latest on the Internet under www.wienerberger.com.

In view of the current coronavirus crisis, please refrain from visiting our business premises.

Proof of shareholding and participation in the Annual General Meeting

Eligibility to participate in the Annual General Meeting and to exercise voting rights and other shareholder rights that apply to the Annual General Meeting will be based on the shareholding on Saturday, April 25, 2020 midnight Vienna time (Record Date).

A person is only eligible to participate in the Annual General Meeting, if he/ she is a shareholder on this Record Date and proves this status to the company.

A depository confirmation as defined in § 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act or § 18 of the Articles of Association, respectively, is considered to be sufficient proof of the shareholding. This confirmation must be received by the company no later than Wednesday, April 29, 2020, midnight Vienna time exclusively at one of the following addresses:

By mail: Wienerberger AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, A-8242 St. Lorenzen/Wechsel

Via SWIFT: GIBAATWGGMS - Message Type MT598 or Type 599; please indicate in the wording ISIN AT0000831706.

By e-mail: anmeldung.wienerberger @ hauptversammlung.at (depository confirmation as PDF-attachment)

By telefax: +43 (0)1 8900 500 53

Depository confirmation pursuant to § 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act

The depository confirmation must be issued by a depository institution that maintains its registered offices in a member state of the European Economic Area or in a full member state of the OECD and must include the following information:

1. Information on the issuing institution: name/company name and address or a code commonly used in transactions between financial institutions (SWIFT code);

2. Information on the shareholder: name/company name, address, date of birth for natural persons or register and registration number for legal entities;

3. Information on the shares: number of shares (ISIN AT0000831706) held by the shareholder;

4. Depository number or other designation;

5. Record date covered by the depository confirmation.

The depository confirmation to verify the shareholding must relate to the above Record Date (Saturday, April 25, 2020, midnight Vienna time).

Depository confirmations will only be accepted in German or English language.

The filing of a depository confirmation is also considered to represent valid registration for the Annual General Meeting. The rights of shareholders to dispose over their shares will not be blocked by this filing; shareholders therefore retain the right to freely dispose over their shares after registration.

Representation by proxy

Every shareholder who is entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting has the right to delegate a proxy, who will participate in the Annual General Meeting on behalf of the shareholder and exercise the same rights as the shareholder who he/she represents. The 151st Annual General Meeting 2020 requires that every shareholder or his/her authorized representative uses one of the proxies listed above to make a motion, cast a vote and raise an objection at the virtual Annual General Meeting.

The instrument of proxy must be issued in text form.

The instrument of proxy must be received by the company exclusively at one of the following addresses:

By telefax: +43 (0)1 8900 500 53

By e-mail: anmeldung.wienerberger @ hauptversammlung.at [anmeldung.wienerberger @ hauptversammlung.at] (as scanned attachment: .tif, .pdf, etc.)

By mail: Wienerberger AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, A-8242 St. Lorenzen/Wechsel

Via SWIFT: GIBAATWGGMS - Message Type MT598 or Type 599; please indicate in the wording ISIN AT0000831706.

Personally: Upon registration at the venue for the Annual General Meeting

If the shareholder has designated his/her depository institution as the proxy, the institution may verify this proxy by submitting a statement together with the depository confirmation.

Sample forms for granting and cancelling a proxy will be sent to shareholders on request and are also available for download on the company's website under www.wienerberger.com [http://www.wienerberger.com/].

The proxy must be received by the company no later than 4 pm Vienna time on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The above rules for granting a proxy apply analogously to the cancellation of a proxy.

The 2020 Annual General Meeting requires that shareholders as well as their authorized representatives (this also applies to authorized depository institutions) use one of the above natural and/or legal persons as independent proxies for the exercise of voting rights at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with instructions.

If a proxy is granted to the independent proxies listed above, the relevant form must be sent to the company as described above.

Shareholders should note that they must also meet the requirements for participation stated under "Proof of shareholding and participation in the Annual General Meeting" above, if they grant a proxy to a representative. Anonymous participation as an "undisclosed representative" is not permissible.

Reference to the rights of shareholders as defined by §§ 109, 110 and 118 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act

Shareholders whose stakes reach a combined total of 5% of share capital and who have held these shares for at least three months prior to the filing of their motion can petition in writing for the inclusion and announcement of additional points to the agenda for this Annual General Meeting, if this request is received by the company in writing (with the signatures of all shareholders filing the motion) no later than midnight Vienna time on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 exclusively at the following address: Wienerberger AG, Corporate Secretary, Attn.: Mr. Bernd Braunstein, Wienerbergerplatz 1, A-1100 Vienna. Each point submitted for the agenda in this manner must include a proposed resolution together with a statement of the reasons. Proof of the status as a shareholder may be provided by the submission of a depository confirmation as described § 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act; this confirmation must verify that the shareholder(s) filing the motion has (have) held these shares for a least three months prior to the motion and may not be older than seven days when it is received by the company. Further requirements for depository confirmation are listed under the section on the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders whose stakes reach a combined total of at least 1% of share capital can submit written proposed resolutions together with a statement of the reasons for any point on the agenda and require that these proposals, together with the statement of reasons and any statement by the Managing Board or Supervisory Board, be published on the company's website, if this request is received by the company in writing no later than midnight Vienna time on Thursday, April 23, 2020 either by telefax to +43 (0)1 8900 500 53 or by mail to Wienerberger AG, Corporate Secretary, Attn.: Mr. Bernd Braunstein, Wienerbergerplatz 1, A-1100 Vienna. Any nomination for the election of a member of the Supervisory Board must include the professional qualifications of the person nominated as well as his/her professional or comparable functions and also disclose any circumstances that could give rise to concern over bias. Proof of the status as a shareholder for the exercise of this shareholder right may be provided by the submission of a depository confirmation as described in § 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act; this confirmation may not be older than seven days when it is received by the company. Multiple depository confirmations of shareholdings, which only together reach the threshold of 1%, must refer to the same point in time (date, time). Further requirements for the depository confirmation are listed under the section on the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting.

Every shareholder may also submit a motion on any point of the agenda (with the exception of elections to the Supervisory Board) directly at the Annual General Meeting; these motions do not require prior announcement (§ 119 AktG).

In the event that the agenda is supplemented by the agenda item "Elections to the Supervisory Board" at the request of the shareholders as per § 109 AktG, the company provides the following information on this and on the possible submission of a corresponding election proposal by shareholders pursuant to § 110 AktG:

The Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG currently comprises eight members elected by the Annual General Meeting (capital representatives) and three members delegated by the Works Council pursuant to § 110 of the Austrian Labor Relations Act. Five of the eight capital representatives are men and three are women; two of the three employee representatives are men and one is a woman. Thus, the Supervisory Board currently consists of seven men and four women and complies with the minimum quota of men and women required by § 86 (7) of the Stock Corporation Act.

The company states that objections pursuant to § 86 (9) of the Stock Corporation Act were raised neither by the majority of capital representatives nor by the majority of employee representatives. Hence, the minimum quota of men and women required by § 86 (7) of the Stock Corporation Act is met not separately, but collectively by the entire Supervisory Board.

Unless under this possible item of the Agenda ("Elections to the Supervisory Board") the number of Supervisory Board members is increased within the framework of the Articles of Association, any shareholder proposing candidates for election has to bear in mind that, in the event of election of the candidates proposed, at least three of eleven Supervisory Board members must be women. If there is an increase to a maximum of 14 members, the required proportion of women increases to four.

Upon request, every shareholder must be provided with information concerning the business matters of the company at the Annual General Meeting, if this information is necessary for the correct evaluation of a point on the agenda. This right to information also covers the legal and business relations of the company to affiliated entities and to the operations of the group, and also extends to the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

Additional information on the rights of shareholders under §§ 109, 110, 118 and 119 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act is now available on the company's website under www.wienerberger.com [http://www.wienerberger.com/].

Privacy Information for Shareholders

For the purposes of the Annual General Meeting, Wienerberger AG processes the shareholders' personal data (in particular data pursuant to Sec. 10a (2) of the Stock Corporation Act, i.e. name, address, date of birth, number of the securities deposit account, number of shares held by the shareholder, type of shares, where applicable, number of the voting card and, where applicable, the name and date of birth of the proxy-holder(s)) on the basis of the data protection provisions in effect, especially the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Austrian Data Protection Act (Datenschutzgesetz -DSG), in order to enable the shareholders to exercise their voting rights within the framework of the Annual General Meeting. You cannot register for the Annual General Meeting without disclosing your personal data.

Pursuant to Sec. 104 (1) of the Stock Corporation Act, Wienerberger AG is obliged by law to convene an ordinary General Meeting once a year. To comply with this legal obligation, the processing of the shareholders' personal data is indispensable for the participation of shareholders and their proxy-holders in the Annual General Meeting. Article 6 (1) c) of the GDPR, according to which data can be lawfully processed if processing is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which the controller is subject, constitutes the legal basis for the processing of shareholders' data.

Wienerberger AG is the controller responsible for the processing of personal data. For the purpose of organizing the Annual General Meeting, Wienerberger AG uses the services of external service providers, such as public notaries, lawyers, banks and IT providers. These exclusively receive from Wienerberger AG such personal data as required for the performance of the contractually agreed services and process such data exclusively in accordance with instructions received from Wienerberger AG. As far as required by law, Wienerberger AG has concluded data privacy agreements with these service providers. Personal data are not disclosed to third parties for any other purposes.

When a shareholder participates in the Annual General Meeting, all other shareholders present and/or represented, the members of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board, the public notary and all other persons entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting have the right to view the legally required list of attendance (Sec. 117 of the Stock Corporation Act) and thus view the personal data specified therein (such as name, place of residence, shareholding). Moreover, Wienerberger AG is obliged by law to submit personal shareholder data (in particular the list of attendance) as part of the minutes prepared by the public notary to the Companies Register (Sec. 120 of the Stock Corporation Act).

The aforementioned data are deleted two years after the end of the Annual General Meeting, unless further processing of the data is necessary for actions concerning motions, decisions or legal proceedings relating to the Annual General Meeting. You have the right to demand to be informed free of charge of your personal data stored by us. Moreover, you have the right to demand rectification of inaccurate data, the right to demand restriction of processing of data stored in excess of what is required, and the right to demand erasure of personal data unlawfully processed and/or stored for too long a period of time (unless preservation of the data is required by law or other reasons specified in Art. 17 (3) of the GDPR apply). Moreover, you have the right to receive all data provided to us in a commonly used data format (right to data portability). To exercise your rights, all you need to do is send an email to datenschutz @ wienerberger.com [datenschutz @ wienerberger.com]. Moreover, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority.

For further information on data protection, please refer to our Privacy Policy on the website of Wienerberger AG at www.wienerberger.com [http:// www.wienerberger.com/].

Number of shares and voting rights

At the time the invitation to the Annual General Meeting was issued, the share capital of the company totaled EUR 115,187,982.- and was divided into 115,187,982 bearer shares with no par value. Each share carries one voting right. The company and its subsidiaries hold 1,901,964 shares as treasury stock as of the cut-off date on Monday, March 30, 2020. No rights accrue to the company from these shares. Therefore, the number of shares eligible for participation and voting equaled 113,286,018 at the time the invitation to the Annual General Meeting was issued. The number of treasury shares as well as the total number of shares entitled to participate and vote may change until the time of the Annual General Meeting. The company will report on any such change in accordance with § 120 Abs. 2 Z 1 BörseG.

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the latest, the Managing Board will disclose at www.wienerberger.com details about how to access the virtual Annual General Meeting and to identify oneself online to participate in the virtual meeting.

Vienna, April 2020. The Managing Board

Disclaimer

This is a working translation from the German language version and for convenience purposes only. In the event of conflict with the German language version, the German language version shall prevail.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office @ wienerberger.com

WWW: www.wienerberger.com

ISIN: AT0000831706

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/594/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com