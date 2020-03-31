EANS-Adhoc: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Preliminary end of share buyback program

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Buybacks

31.03.2020

Ternitz/Vienna - The share buyback program of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO) started on 23 March 2020 is ended. The program provided for a buyback of up to 700,000 bearer shares, representing up to 4.375 % of the total share capital, until 24 October 2020. Until today, MEUR 6.5, representing 231,938 shares, have been invested. The company may reopen the share buyback program at a later point in time.

The share buyback program was based on an authorization by the Annual General Meeting of 24 April 2018 and should be used for possible future employee participation schemes or the possible acquisition of equity in other firms. Despite the closure of the current program, the company is in the position to use the authorization further. Another start of the program will be published in accordance with legal requirements.

Summary of the result of the preliminary terminated program:

______________________________________________________________________________ |ISIN of shares: |AT0000946652 | |_______________________________________|______________________________________| |Mode of buyback: |Buyback was made at the stock exchange| |_______________________________________|______________________________________| |Volume of bought back shares: |231,938 shares, which equals 1.4496 % | | |of the total share capital | |_______________________________________|______________________________________| |Highest and lowest value paid: |H: EUR 30.00, L: EUR 23.250 | |_______________________________________|______________________________________| |Weighted average value of shares bought| | |back: |EUR 27.9979 per share | |_______________________________________|______________________________________| |Value of bought back shares: |EUR 6,493,780.31 | |_______________________________________|______________________________________|

Taking into consideration prior share buyback programs, 241,938 shares, representing 1.5121 % of the total share capital have been bought back, thereof 6,000 shares, representing 0.0375 % of the total share capital have been sold.

All transactions carried out in course of the share buyback have been published on www.sbo.at/buyback [http://www.sbo.at/buyback].

