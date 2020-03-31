GEODIS Establishes an Air Bridge From China to Transport Millions of Masks

Levallois-Perret, France (ots/PRNewswire) - GEODIS has been commissioned by the French Government to organize the emergency supply of millions of masks from China to France.

In order to respond to requests from the national authorities, GEODIS is planning 16 flights over the coming weeks, representing in volume terms approximately 2400 m3 of capacity weekly. If necessary, this schedule could be extended into the month of May.

For this operation, mounted in a record time, GEODIS has chartered two Antonov 124 aircraft which will operate in rotation between France and China. The Antonov is a plane specially designed for the transport of cargo in large quantities.

The French Minister of Solidarity and Health said on Sunday that this air bridge, was part of the expected delivery to France of 1 billion masks over the next 14 weeks.

The first flight from Shenzhen Airport in China containing 8.5 million masks arrived in France yesterday (Monday, March 30) via Paris-Vatry airport. A second flight is scheduled later this week carrying 13 million more masks.

GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, is located in 67 countries and has more than 1,700 employees in China.

GEODIS - www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its passion and commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #4 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2019, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated EUR8.2 billion in sales.

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139704/GEODIS_Logo.jpg