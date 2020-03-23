EANS-Voting Rights: Correction: Palfinger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Bergheim, 2020/03/23

Overview

1. Issuer: PALFINGER AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Global Alpha Capital Management Partnership

City: Montreal

Country: Canada

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 5.3.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 4,00 % | 0,00 % | 4,00 % | 37 593 258 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 0,00 % | 0,00 % | 0,00 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000758305_|_______________|______1_503_763|_______________|__________4,00_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|___________1_503_763___________|_____________4,00_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | |Shares held| other | | | No. | Name |Directlycontrolled| directly |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. | (%) | held | both (%) | | | | | | directly | | |__________|___________|__________________|___________|____(%)____|____________| | |Global | | | | | | |Alpha | | | | | | 1 |Capital | | | | | | |Management | | | | | |__________|Partnership|__________________|___________|___________|____________| | |Global | | | | | | |Alpha | | | | | | 2 |Capital | 1 | 4,00 %| | 4,00 %| | |Management | | | | | |__________|Ltd._______|__________________|___________|___________|____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments:

This is an amendment of previous filing submitted March 6, 2020, as requested by FMA.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. is a Canadian based discretionary asset manager, and has filed the notification on behalf of a number of pooled funds and client accounts, for which Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. has discretionary control of voting rights. The pooled fund units are held by various clients. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. does not hold any of the shares on its own behalf.

Received the corrected message on 2020/03/19.

original announcement:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EANS-Voting Rights: Palfinger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Bergheim, 2020/03/09

Overview

1. Issuer: PALFINGER AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

City: Montreal

Country: Canada

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 5.3.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 4,00 % | 0,00 % | 4,00 % | 37 593 258 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000758305_|_______________|______1_503_763|_______________|__________4,00_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|___________1_503_763___________|_____________4,00_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. is a Canadian based discretionary asset manager, and has filed the notification on behalf of a number of pooled funds and client accounts, for which Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. has discretionary control of voting rights. The pooled fund units are held by various clients. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. does not hold any of the shares on its own behalf. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. is controlled by a partnership and is not controlled by any one person.

Receipt of participation notification on 06.03.2020

Inquiry note:

Hannes Roither

Company Spokesperson

Vice President Investor Relations

PALFINGER AG

Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8

5101 Bergheim | Austria

T +43 662 2281 81 100

M +43 664 206 92 47

F +43 662 2281 81 070

http://www.palfinger.ag

h.roither@palfinger.com

