EANS-Tip Announcement: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

RZB Finance (Jersey) III Limited Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2019

The company RZB Finance Jersey III Limited is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 18.03.2020
Publication Location:
https://investor.rbinternational.com/fileadmin/ir/2019_FY/2020-03-18_Jersey_III.
pdf

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
Castle Street 13
JE- St. Helier - Jersey JE4 5UT - Channel Islands phone:
FAX:
mail: naomi.grimes@sannegroup.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS0193631040
indexes:
stockmarkets: Euronext Amsterdam
language: English

