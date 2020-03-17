EANS-Adhoc: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Buyback of up to 700,000 shares decided; price from EUR 1.00 until EUR 35.00 per share

Ternitz - In execution of the resolution passed by the Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2018, the Executive Board of SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft ("SBO") with its seat in Ternitz has decided today to make use of the authorization to buy back shares. As per the authorization, up to 1,600,000 per-value bearer shares - equaling up to 10 % of the total share capital - may be bought back. The own shares will be used for possible future employee participation schemes or the possible acquisition of equity in other firms. The Company reserves the right to also use the bought back shares for other purposes within the scope of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting.

In this announcement, the program to buy back shares is published together with the aforementioned resolution of the Executive Board of SBO on which is it based, therefore Sections 4 and 5 Veröffentlichungsverordnung (Austrian Publication Directive) are met.

All transactions carried out in course of the buyback program will be published on the website at www.sbo.at/buyback [http://www.sbo.at/buyback].

The present announcement represents no offer for the acquisition of SBO shares, and no obligation by the Company, to accept offers to buy back SBO shares.

1. Date of resolution by the Annual General Meeting: 24 April 2018

2. Date and type of disclosure of the resolution by the Annual General Meeting:

On 24 April 2018 on the website of SBO (www.sbo.at/buyback [http://www.sbo.at/ buyback]) and pursuant to Section 119 (7) BoerseG 2018 (Austrian Stock Exchange Act)

3. Expected begin and duration of the buyback program: 23 March 2020 until 24 October 2020 (expected; each including said dates)

4. Share category: Common bearer shares with a par-value of each EUR 1.00 (ISIN: AT0000946652)

5. Intended volume of shares to be bought back, in proportion to the total share capital: Up to 700,000 shares representing 4.375 % of the total share capital

6. Highest and lowest value to be paid: EUR 1.00 - EUR 35.00

7. Type and purpose of the buyback: Buyback of the own shares will be effected at the stock exchange. Share buybacks will be made through a credit institute, which decides upon time and date of acquisition independent from the company and has to comply with the trade terms according to Art 3 DelRL buyback programs (Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016).

The own shares will be used for possible future employee participation schemes or the possible acquisition of equity in other firms. The Company reserves the right to also use the bought back shares for other purposes within the scope of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting.

8. Possible effects of the share buyback program on the admission of the Company's shares to official trading on the stock exchange: None

9. Amount and allocation of stock options to be granted or which have already been granted to employees, senior managers and individual board members: None. Currently, neither at the company, nor at any of its subsidiaries, there is a stock option program in the sense of Section 65 (1b) last sentence AktG (Austrian Companies Act) in place.

