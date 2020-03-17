EANS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Postponement of the Annual General Meeting

Ranshofen - The Management Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting in Linz scheduled for April 15, 2020, to a later date.

The reasons for this postponement are the spread of the coronavirus and the associated legal regulations and recommendations for the containment of the virus. The health of shareholders, employees and the service providers involved is of utmost priority for AMAG.

The new date for the Annual General Meeting will be set as soon as the risk situation in connection with the coronavirus has improved significantly.

The postponement of the Annual General Meeting will also lead to a later decision on any proposed resolutions. The distribution of dividends can only be instigated once the Annual General Meeting has passed a resolution approving such a distribution.

AMAG Austria Metall AG

