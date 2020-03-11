Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV Supervisory Board approves acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis by OMV

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword
11.03.2020

Vienna - Today, the Supervisory Board of OMV has approved the acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis AG (Borealis) from Mubadala for a purchase price of USD 4.68 bn, whereby OMV is entitled to all dividends in relation to such additional share in Borealis distributed after December 31, 2019. The signing is expected to take place during the course of tomorrow.

The implementation of the transaction is, inter alia, subject to approvals by authorities (such as merger control clearances). The transaction is anticipated to close until end of 2020.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Trabrennstraße 6-8
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43 1 40440/21600
FAX: +43 1 40440/621600
mail: investor.relations@omv.com
WWW: http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/145/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0003

EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktienges...

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: