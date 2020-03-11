EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV Supervisory Board approves acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis by OMV

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword

11.03.2020

Vienna - Today, the Supervisory Board of OMV has approved the acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis AG (Borealis) from Mubadala for a purchase price of USD 4.68 bn, whereby OMV is entitled to all dividends in relation to such additional share in Borealis distributed after December 31, 2019. The signing is expected to take place during the course of tomorrow.

The implementation of the transaction is, inter alia, subject to approvals by authorities (such as merger control clearances). The transaction is anticipated to close until end of 2020.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Trabrennstraße 6-8

A-1020 Wien

phone: +43 1 40440/21600

FAX: +43 1 40440/621600

mail: investor.relations @ omv.com

WWW: http://www.omv.com

ISIN: AT0000743059

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/145/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations @ omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations @ omv.com