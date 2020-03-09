EANS-News: Frank Gumbinger leaves his post as CFO of Semperit AG Holding - Petra Preining is new CFO ad interim

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel

Vienna - Austria, 9 March 2020 - The CFO of Semperit AG Holding, Dipl.-Kfm. Frank Gumbinger, has asked the Supervisory Board to terminate his current contract early for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board has complied with this request. The employment relationship as Chief Financial Officer ends by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board meeting on 19 March 2020, at which the financial statements are approved. Frank Gumbinger will act in an advisory capacity for Semperit until mid-August 2020.

"During his time at Semperit, Frank Gumbinger has rendered great services to the transformation of the company. We regret his departure, but respect his personal reasons and wish him ongoing success for his professional activities in Germany," says Dr. Walter Koppensteiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding.

Mag. Petra Preining, has been appointed as Frank Gumbinger's successor ad interim. "Ms. Preining is a proven financial expert and has been a member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee of Semperit AG Holding since 2017. She will be available on an interim basis until a long-term solution is found," Koppensteiner says.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Semperit AG Holding

Modecenterstrasse 22

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 79 777-310

FAX: +43 1 79 777-602

mail: judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com

WWW: www.semperitgroup.com

ISIN: AT0000785555

indexes: ATX PRIME, WBI, ATX GP

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Monika Riedel

Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson

+43 676 8715 8620

monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi

Director Investor Relations

+43 676 8715 8310

judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com