EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt

West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI, NEX:EUR) (the Company) advises that it has requested and been granted a trading halt for its shares on the ASX market pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 4 March 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
