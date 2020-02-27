EANS-Voting Rights: Marinomed Biotech AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

1. Issuer: Marinomed Biotech AG

2. Reason for the notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018)

Name: Conseq Invest Akcie Nové Evropy

City: Dublin

Country: Ireland

Name: Conseq globální akciový úcastnický fond

City: Prague

Country: Czech Republic

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 27.1.2020

6. Total positions

_____________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through | |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other|Total of both | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments |in % (7.A + | of issuer | |_____________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|7.B)___________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | | the date on | | | | | | which | 4.08 % | 0.00 % | 4.08 %|1,469,770 | | threshold | | | | | |was crossed /| | | | | |___reached___|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification | | | | | |(if | | | | | |applicable)__|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |Number_of_voting_rights_________|%_of_voting_rights______________| | | Direct |Indirect (Sec | Direct |Indirect (Sec | |ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG | |____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000831706|_______________|__________60,000|_______________|__________4.08_%| |SUBTOTAL_A__|__________________________60,000|__________________________4.08_%|

__________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 | |BörseG_2018_______________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | |Type of |Expiration Date| Exercise Period| be acquired if |% of voting| |instrument| | |the instrument is|rights | |__________|_______________|_________________|____exercised____|___________| |__________|_______________|_________________|_________________|___________| |__________________________|_____SUBTOTAL_B.1|_________________|___________|

________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 | |BörseG_2018_____________________________________________________________| | |Expiration|Exercise|Physical / Cash|Number of |% of voting| |Type of |Date |Period |Settlement |voting rights|rights | |instrument|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| |__________|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| |______________________________|_SUBTOTAL_B.2__|_____________|___________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name | controlled |directly (%)|instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | | held | | |____________|____________|____________|____________|directly_(%)|_____________| |___________1|__Jan_Vedral|____________|______0.00_%|______0.00_%|_______0.00_%| | | Conseq| | | | | | 2| Investment| 1| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | | Management,| | | | | |____________|________a.s.|____________|____________|____________|_____________| | | Conseq| | | | | | 3| Penzijní| 2| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| | | spole¿nost,| | | | | |____________|________a.s.|____________|____________|____________|_____________| | | Conseq| | | | | | | globální| | | | | | 4| akciový| 3| 2.33 %| 0.00 %| 2.33 %| | | úcastnický| | | | | |____________|________fond|____________|____________|____________|_____________| | 5| Conseq| | 0.00 %| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| |____________|__Invest_Plc|____________|____________|____________|_____________| | | Conseq| | | | | | 6|Invest Akcie| 5| 1.75 %| 0.00 %| 1.75 %| |____________|_Nové_Evropy|____________|____________|____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments:

Shares are held by two investment funds managed by investment companies as stated above acting in concert.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Marinomed Biotech AG

Veterinärplatz 1

A-1210 Wien

phone: 0043250774460

FAX: 0043250774493

mail: office @ marinomed.com

WWW: www.marinomed.com

ISIN: ATMARINOMED6, AT0000A1WD52

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/31479/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Eva Prieschl-Grassauer

Chief Scientific Officer, Marinomed

Veterinärplatz 1, 1210 Vienna, Austria

T +43 (0)1 250 77 4460

E-Mail: eva.prieschl @ marinomed.com

http://www.marinomed.com

Roland Mayrl

Managing Partner, Metrum Communications

Bauernmarkt 10/19, 1010 Vienna, Austria

T +43 (0) 1 504 69 87 331

E-Mail: r.mayrl @ metrum.at

http://www.metrum.at