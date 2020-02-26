EANS-Voting Rights: Correction: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

1. Issuer: SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation:

Name: EARNEST Partners, LLC

City: Atlanta

Country: United States

4. Name of shareholder(s): SBO shares were held by EARNEST Partners, LLC for several clients in separate client accounts. EARNEST held power of attorney to exercise at its own discretion, the voting rights attached to the SBO shares on behalf of its clients.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24.2.2020

6. Total positions:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | |rights through | | | | | % of voting |financial/other|Total of both|Total number of | | |rights attached| instruments |in % (7.A + |voting rights of| | |to shares (7.A)|(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)|7.B) | issuer | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| |Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | |the | | | | | |date on which | | | | | |threshold was | 3.94 % | 0.00 % | 3.94 % |16,000,000 | |crossed / | | | | | |reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification | 4.98 % | | 4.98 % | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | |Number of voting rights |% of voting rights | | |_____________________________|___________________________________| | | Direct |Indirect (Sec| Direct |Indirect (Sec 133| |ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG | (Sec 130 BörseG |BörseG | | | 2018) |2018) | 2018) |2018) | |____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________| |AT0000946652|630,279 | |3.94 % | | |____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________| |SUBTOTAL A | 630,279 | 3.94 % | |____________|_____________________________|___________________________________|

__________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 | |BörseG 2018 | |__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | |Type of | | | be acquired if |% of voting| |instrument|Expiration Date| Exercise Period |the instrument is|rights | | | | | exercised | | |__________|_______________|_________________|_________________|___________| |__________|_______________|_________________|_________________|___________| | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | | |__________________________|_________________|_________________|___________|

________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 | |BörseG 2018 | |________________________________________________________________________| | |Expiration|Exercise|Physical / Cash|Number of |% of voting| |Type of |Date |Period |Settlement |voting rights|rights | |instrument|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| |__________|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | |______________________________|_______________|_____________|___________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | |Directly | |other | | | | |controlled by|Shares held |instruments |Total of both| | No. | Name |No. |directly (%)|held directly|(%) | | | | | |(%) | | |__________|____________|_____________|____________|_____________|_____________| | |Paul E. | | | | | | 1 |Viera | | | | | |__________|____________|_____________|____________|_____________|_____________| | |Westchester | | | | | | 2 |Limited, LLC| 1 | | | | |__________|____________|_____________|____________|_____________|_____________| | |EARNEST | | | | | | 3 |Partners, | 2 |3.94 % | |3.94 % | | |LLC | | | | | |__________|____________|_____________|____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Additional comments:

-

original announcement:

