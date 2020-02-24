EANS-News: Wienerberger AG: Notice pursuant to Section 120 (2) No. 4 Austrian Stock Exchange Act [BörseG]

Vienna - February 24, 2020. Pursuant to Section 120 (2) No. 4 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act, Wienerberger AG gives notice that on the basis of a relevant decision adopted at the 149th Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2018 Wienerberger AG's Managing Board decided to redeem a total of 1,163,514 of Wienerberger AG's own shares, subject to approval by the Supervisory Board. As a result of approval given by the Supervisory Board, the total of 1,163,514 own shares were redeemed effective as of 18 February 2020. As of 19 February 2020 (upon the start of trading at the Vienna Stock Exchange) the redeemed shares are no longer admitted to official trading at the Vienna Stock Exchange.

At present, after redemption of the total of 1,163,514 own shares, Wienerberger AG holds 1,770,289 own shares.

Based on the redemption of 1,163,514 own shares, Wienerberger AG's share capital was reduced by a total of EUR 1,163,514 effective as of 18 February 2020 and now amounts to EUR 115,187,982, divided into 115,187,982 no-par value shares.

Wienerberger Group

Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 198 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 470 million in 2018.

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https:// wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/ share]

