New documentary "Cryptopia: Bitcoin, Blockchains and the Future of the Internet" is premiering in Berlin (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Five years after his first film, award-winning documentary maker Torsten Hoffmann revisits Bitcoin and sets out to explore the evolution of the blockchain industry and its new promises. Can this technology, designed to operate independent of trust and within a decentralized network, really provide a robust alternative to the Internet as we know it? This Screen Australia and Studio Hamburg supported film will be launched at Hackesche Höfe Kino on February, 28th 2020 for the official Europe Premiere.

Join award-winning director/producer Torsten Hoffmann (Bitcoin: The End of Money As We Know It 2015) on his journey to better understand this decentralised technology and the promise of web3.0. This feature documentary introduces the 'big brains and big egos' of this controversial new industry including Andreas Antonopoulos, Laura Shin, Dr. Jemma Green, Charlie Lee, Vitalik Buterin, Dr. Robert Kahn, Viny Lingham, Wences Casares, Samson Mow, Roger Ver, and many voices from Berlin such as Fabian Vogelsteller, Dr Mervyn G Maistry, Dr. Oliver Krause, and Brian Fabian Crain. Some of the hackers, hipsters and hustlers that Torsten interviewed 5 years ago are now creating a new decentralised web, while others have broken their promises. Can we trust them to build a trustless new cyber utopia or are their projects as unfairly distributed and easily manipulated as our current systems?

"While blockchain technology and cryptocurrency has enormous potential to do good, it has also been surrounded by unnecessary controversy. This documentary presents a balanced view between the promise of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, versus the problems in the ecosystem." added Dr. Mervyn Maistry, Konfidio GmbH

Dr Oliver Krause, Co-Founder of Untitled INC Think Tank & Ventures commented: "As Associate producer I have been following the development of this project since inception and I am excited about the outcome. This film is a great conversation starter among newcomers and experts on key trends and how the Blockchain & DLT powered Token Economy will transform the way we live and work."

Among the other sponsors and supporters are UFOStart, T Labs, Napoleon Group, Signature Ventures, Lukso, and many more innovative companies from the blockchain ecosystem in Berlin. The movie screening at 19:00 will be followed by a panel discussion on how to accelerate the blockchain economy as well the responsibility within the ecosystem to self- regulate and to expose scams.

Tickets for "Cryptopia: Bitcoin, blockchain and the future of the Internet" are currently on sale on Eventbrite or at www.CryptopiaFilm.com . Follow @CryptopiaFilm on social media.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

PIABO PR GmbH

Paul Gärtner

paul.gaertner @ piabo.net