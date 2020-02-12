Saba Recognised as a Strategic Leader in Fosway 9-Grid(TM) for Learning Systems for Sixth Consecutive Year

London (ots/PRNewswire) - - Learning Technologies 2020 Stand #H30- Saba Software, a leading global provider of personalised talent experience solutions, today announced it has been recognised as a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid(TM) for Learning Systems for the sixth consecutive year. This placement recognises Saba for its continued market growth and innovation in its learning experience capabilities, as well as the company's continued strong customer advocacy and market presence in Europe.

"Saba is a significant player in the European market with a proven commitment to its customers' success," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "As a Strategic Leader, Saba typifies a learning systems suite under our new classification, able to manage complex learning operations as well as supporting disruptive new learning channels and approaches."

Since the last Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems was released, Saba accelerated its learning innovation with the launch of its learning experience platform - Saba me:time. Backed by deep neuroscience and behavioural expertise, Saba me:time delivers a highly personalised, engaging learning experience, guided by the unique interests, preferences and aspiration of users, thus aiding in talent mobility, skill acquisition, and overall talent retention. Saba me:time also harnesses the power of Saba's robust and growing content network to enable talent leaders to deliver the most relevant, high-quality content, when and where learners want it.

Saba also introduced Saba Studio, its award-winning in-house digital content design agency that helps customers create custom, branded digital experiences within the Saba Cloud platform. The Studio team applies design thinking and COM-B behavioral science to help clients solve problems, tell stories, create new experiences and change behaviors. Saba's powerful digital learning expertise also earned the company recognition as a Strategic Challenger in the Fosway 9-Grid(TM) for Digital Learning.

"We're proud to be consistently recognised as a strategic leader in learning by Fosway for the depth and strength of our learning capabilities," said Christian Foerg, General Manager of Saba in EMEA. "We're committed to helping talent leaders embed their learning programs throughout the entire people experience from their employees' earliest days as a new hire, throughout their own moments of personal growth and career development."

Saba will be sponsoring and exhibiting at stand H30 at Learning Technologies UK 2020, taking place in London 12-13 February 2020 at Excel, London. The company will showcase its latest product innovations and customer success.

Saba learning experts will also be presenting in several educational sessions:

Talent 2025: This time it's personal - A look at the future of the talent experience 12 February 2020 - 11:45AM - 12:15PM in Theatre 5

12 February 2020 - 11:45AM - 12:15PM in Theatre 5 Naughty, But Nice - Creating attention-grabbing content 13 February 2020 - 14:45PM -15:15PM in Theatre 5

13 February 2020 - 14:45PM -15:15PM in Theatre 5 Saba me:time demo - See how Saba me:time delivers a "just for me" learning experience 12 February 2020 - 12:45PM in Zone 1

About the Fosway 9-Grid(TM)

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid(TM) provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About Saba

At Saba, we know that every organization has the potential to be a great place to work, and no matter what your business does, or who you serve, or what you sell, success starts with your people. But in today's diverse, mobile, social world, successful organizations must deliver an experience at work that's more connected, and more personal than ever before. And the most successful do this with Saba. Because we combine the science of talent with intelligent technology to deliver a "just-for-me" talent experience for every individual - in the moments that matter most. With powerful tools and insights talent leaders need to prove the experience makes an impact on business success. So from attracting candidates who are the perfect fit, to designing paths for personal growth, to creating a culture that nurtures the unique talents of every individual, Saba helps you give your people and teams the message: Work to your strengths. Work like you envision. Work like it's personal. Work like you. Learn more at http://www.saba.com.

