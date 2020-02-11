EANS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Annual Result/Quarterly Report
Vienna -
- Group total revenues increased by 4.1 %, with flat service revenues in Austria and Slovenia and growth in all other markets.
- Mobile service revenues rose in all markets except for Slovenia and were mainly driven by the ongoing strong demand for mobile WiFi routers.
- Fixed-line service revenues continued to grow, with a steady increase in solutions and connectivity revenues in Austria and further strong performance in Bulgaria.
o Mobile contract subscribers rose by 4.4 % year-on-year, with growth in all markets except for Bulgaria, which was impacted by the removal of inactive SIM cards in Q1 2019.
o Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.0 % year-on-year, as TV RGU growth mitigated the decline of fixed-line voice and fewer low-bandwidth broadband RGUs in Austria.
* Group EBITDA excluding restructuring charges increased by 8.2 % (reported:
+6.4 %), driven by higher service revenues.
o In Austria, EBITDA excluding restructuring charges rose slightly by 0.3 %, mostly enabled by operational efficiency.
o All international operations contributed to EBITDA growth, especially driven by Belarus, Serbia and Croatia.
- Net result declined from EUR 42.5 mn in Q4 2018 to EUR 35.3 mn in Q4 2019, driven by higher deferred tax expenses due to an appreciation of affiliates.
- Free cash flow increased from EUR 58.0 mn in Q4 2018 to EUR 89.4 mn in the reporting period, mostly driven by better operational performance and lower capital expenditures paid.
- Guidance 2020: approximately 1-2 % higher revenues and CAPEX at EUR 770 mn excl. spectrum investments and acquisitions.
end of announcement euro adhoc
