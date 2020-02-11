EANS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

Vienna -

Group total revenues increased by 4.1 %, with flat service revenues in Austria and Slovenia and growth in all other markets.

Mobile service revenues rose in all markets except for Slovenia and were mainly driven by the ongoing strong demand for mobile WiFi routers.

Fixed-line service revenues continued to grow, with a steady increase in solutions and connectivity revenues in Austria and further strong performance in Bulgaria.

o Mobile contract subscribers rose by 4.4 % year-on-year, with growth in all markets except for Bulgaria, which was impacted by the removal of inactive SIM cards in Q1 2019.

o Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.0 % year-on-year, as TV RGU growth mitigated the decline of fixed-line voice and fewer low-bandwidth broadband RGUs in Austria.

* Group EBITDA excluding restructuring charges increased by 8.2 % (reported:

+6.4 %), driven by higher service revenues.

o In Austria, EBITDA excluding restructuring charges rose slightly by 0.3 %, mostly enabled by operational efficiency.

o All international operations contributed to EBITDA growth, especially driven by Belarus, Serbia and Croatia.

Net result declined from EUR 42.5 mn in Q4 2018 to EUR 35.3 mn in Q4 2019, driven by higher deferred tax expenses due to an appreciation of affiliates.

Free cash flow increased from EUR 58.0 mn in Q4 2018 to EUR 89.4 mn in the reporting period, mostly driven by better operational performance and lower capital expenditures paid.

Guidance 2020: approximately 1-2 % higher revenues and CAPEX at EUR 770 mn excl. spectrum investments and acquisitions.

