EANS-News: Second pilot plant completed for TENCEL(TM) Luxe filament yarn

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

New pilot production line supports opening up new fields of business in the luxury fashion segment

Company Information

Lenzing - The Lenzing Group completed the second pilot production plant announced in May 2018 for its innovative filament yarn TENCEL(TM) Luxe. Construction of the facility at the Lenzing site involving investments of EUR 30 mn could be concluded on schedule and within budget after 20 months of intensive work. The new pilot production line, which was put into operation in the middle of December 2019, gives Lenzing sufficient capacity for commercial programs and further application development.

Innovation in the eco-couture segment

Thanks to TENCEL(TM) Luxe, Lenzing is able to embed the issue of sustainability in the premium luxury market in combination with superior aesthetics. The properties of the fine filament yarn can be compared to those of silk due to its airy feeling on the skin and the matte finish. At the same time, TENCEL(TM) Luxe also stands out because of its extensive strength and high level of environmental compatibility. It is perfectly suited for very fine fabrics and as a blending partner for silk, cashmere and wool. For example, the yarn is used for making blouses and shirts, dresses, scarves, ties and the inner lining of suits.

"TENCEL(TM) Luxe opens up new markets for Lenzing and thus contributes to the successful implementation of our sCore TEN corporate strategy. At the same time, we are setting new standards in the luxury segment of the fashion industry with respect to sustainability", says Stefan Doboczky, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group. "Many luxury brands have already realized what opportunities they would have by using this yarn made of the renewable raw material wood. The second pilot plant enables us to further press ahead with opening up new areas of application in collaboration with our customers", Stefan Doboczky adds.

Important basis for further growth

The new pilot production line will build upon the knowledge gained from operating the predecessor facility and leverage completely new and innovative automation models. The pilot plant developed by Lenzing and the know-how acquired during the construction phase will comprise the basis for the company's further expansion in the field of sustainable filament yarns. This will also comprise the starting point for the planned construction of a large commercial production plant at the Lenzing site.

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=C0OKsGATCnTr [https://

mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=C0OKsGATCnTr]

PIN: C0OKsGATCnTr

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing

phone: +43 7672-701-0

FAX: +43 7672-96301

mail: office @ lenzing.com

WWW: http://www.lenzing.com

ISIN: AT0000644505

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1597/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Filip Miermans

Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Lenzing AG

Phone: +43 664 84 77 802

E-Mail: f.miermans @ lenzing.com