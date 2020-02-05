Alle
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / EUR LISTS OPTIONS ON ASX – ASX CODE: EURO

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capital Measures

West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR)(FRA: PF8)(VSE: ELI)(NEX:
EUR) (the Company) is pleased to advise that it has listed 263,440,000 options on the ASX. The options have an exercise price of $0.10 each and an expiry date of 30 June 2020.

Trading on the ASX is expected to commence on 5 February 2020, or shortly thereafter, under the ASX Code: EURO.

Tony Sage, Chairman, commented "This is great news for the Company as it gives a huge amount of flexibility to investors, competitors, suppliers and potential offtake partners, to accumulate an interest in the Company at a lower cost."

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of the Company.

Melissa Chapman
Company Secretary
European Lithium Limited

issuer: European Lithium Limited
Harrogate Street 32
AU-WA6007 West Leederville
phone: +61 8 6181 9792
FAX:
mail: ir@europeanlithium.com
WWW: www.europeanlithium.com
ISIN: AU000000EUR7
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt
language: English

info@europeanlithium.com

