EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / EUR LISTS OPTIONS ON ASX – ASX CODE: EURO

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capital Measures

West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR)(FRA: PF8)(VSE: ELI)(NEX:

EUR) (the Company) is pleased to advise that it has listed 263,440,000 options on the ASX. The options have an exercise price of $0.10 each and an expiry date of 30 June 2020.

Trading on the ASX is expected to commence on 5 February 2020, or shortly thereafter, under the ASX Code: EURO.

Tony Sage, Chairman, commented "This is great news for the Company as it gives a huge amount of flexibility to investors, competitors, suppliers and potential offtake partners, to accumulate an interest in the Company at a lower cost."

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of the Company.

Melissa Chapman

Company Secretary

European Lithium Limited

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: European Lithium Limited

Harrogate Street 32

AU-WA6007 West Leederville

phone: +61 8 6181 9792

FAX:

mail: ir @ europeanlithium.com

WWW: www.europeanlithium.com

ISIN: AU000000EUR7

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/31529/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

info @ europeanlithium.com