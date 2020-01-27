EANS-Voting Rights: Marinomed Biotech AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

1. Issuer: Marinomed Biotech AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert (Sec. 133 No. 7 BörseG 2018)

____________________________________________________________________________ | First name | Name/Surname | City | Country | |_________________|_____________________|_____________________|______________| |Abdulmohsen |Al Sheikh | | | |_________________|_____________________|_____________________|______________| |Mohammed |Al Sheikh | | | |_________________|_____________________|_____________________|______________| | |Acropora Beteiligungs| | | | |GmbH |Vienna |Austria | |_________________|_____________________|_____________________|______________|

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.1.2020

6. Total positions:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | |rights through | | | | | % of voting |financial/other|Total of both|Total number of | | |rights attached| instruments |in % (7.A + |voting rights of| | |to shares (7.A)|(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)|7.B) | issuer | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| |Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | |the date on | | | | | |which threshold| 16.59 % | 0,00 % | 16.59 % |1,469,772 | |was crossed / | | | | | |reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification | 23.27 % | 0,00 % | 23.27 % | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | |Number of voting rights |% of voting rights | | |_______________________________|_________________________________| | | Direct |Indirect (Sec | Direct |Indirect (Sec | |ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG |(Sec 130 BörseG |133 BörseG | | | 2018) |2018) | 2018) |2018) | |____________|_______________|_______________|________________|________________| |AT0000831706| 243,860| | 16.59 %| | |____________|_______________|_______________|________________|________________| |SUBTOTAL A | 243,860| 16.59%| |____________|_______________________________|_________________________________|

__________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 | |BörseG 2018 | |__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | |Type of | | | be acquired if |% of voting| |instrument|Expiration Date| Exercise Period|the instrument is|rights | | | | | exercised | | |__________|_______________|_________________|_________________|___________| |__________|_______________|_________________|_________________|___________| | | SUBTOTAL B.1| | | |__________________________|_________________|_________________|___________|

________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 | |BörseG 2018 | |________________________________________________________________________| | |Expiration|Exercise|Physical / Cash|Number of |% of voting| |Type of |Date |Period |Settlement |voting rights|rights | |instrument|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| |__________|__________|________|_______________|_____________|___________| | | SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | |______________________________|_______________|_____________|___________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

_____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | |other | | | | |controlled | Shares held |instruments |Total of both| | No. | Name | by No. |directly (%) |held directly| (%) | | | | | | (%) | | |__________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Abdulmohsen | | | | | | 1 |Al Sheikh | | | | | |__________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Mohammed Al | | | | | | 2 |Sheikh | | | | | |__________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Acropora | | | | | | 3 |Beteiligungs| 1,2 | 16.59 %| | 16.59 %| | |GmbH | | | | | |__________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Additional comments:

The disclosure obligation arose because the number of shares held dropped below the threshold due to the sale of 73,500 shares.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Marinomed Biotech AG

Veterinärplatz 1

A-1210 Wien

phone: 0043250774460

FAX: 0043250774493

mail: office @ marinomed.com

WWW: www.marinomed.com

ISIN: ATMARINOMED6, AT0000A1WD52

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/31479/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Eva Prieschl-Grassauer

Chief Scientific Officer, Marinomed

Veterinärplatz 1, 1210 Vienna, Austria

T +43 (0)1 250 77 4460

E-Mail: eva.prieschl @ marinomed.com

http://www.marinomed.com

Roland Mayrl

Managing Partner, Metrum Communications

Bauernmarkt 10/19, 1010 Vienna, Austria

T +43 (0) 1 504 69 87 331

E-Mail: r.mayrl @ metrum.at

http://www.metrum.at