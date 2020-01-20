EANS-News: Wienerberger plans to cancel recently purchased shares

Vienna - January 20, 2020 - As reported, Wienerberger AG has successfully concluded a share buyback program with a total value of EUR 26.2 million. During this program, approx. 1% of share capital (1,163,514 shares) was bought back at an average share price of EUR 22.54 between September 10, 2019 and November 29, 2019. Wienerberger now intends to cancel these shares as announced. "In 2019, we continued to successfully implement our value accretive growth strategy. The cancellation of the shares will again increase the value of the company for our shareholders", commented Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG.

Wienerberger Group

Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 198 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 470 million in 2018.

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https:// wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/ share]

