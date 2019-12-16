EANS-Voting Rights: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

1. Issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

2. Reason for the Notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert (Sec. 133 No. 7 BörseG 2018)

_____________________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|_____Name/Surname_____|________City_________|___Country____| |_________________|B&C_Privatstiftung____|Vienna_______________|Austria_______| | |Raiffeisenbankengruppe|Linz |Austria | |_________________|OÖ_Verbund_eGen_______|_____________________|______________| |Franz____________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________| |Christine________|Delacher-Rauch________|_____________________|______________| |Jürgen___________|Rauch_________________|_____________________|______________|

4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C AMAG Holding GmbH, B&C Kratos Holding GmbH, Invest Holding GmbH, Esola Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 12.12.2019

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 73.33 % | 0.00 % | 73.33 % | 35,264,000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 73.33 % | 0.00 % | 73.33 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights_____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT00000AMAG3|_______________|______25,858,540|_______________|_________73.33_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A_|________________|__25,858,540___|________________|____73.33_%____|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

___________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|_______________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| |__1___|B&C_Privatstiftung_____|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |B&C Holding Österreich | 1 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 3 |B&C Industrieholding | 2 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__4___|B&C_AMAG_Holding_GmbH__|____3_____|___50.00_%|___________|___50.00_%| |__5___|B&C_Holding_GmbH_______|____3_____|__________|___________|__________| | |B&C | | | | | | 6 |Beteiligungsmanagement | 5 | | | | |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__7___|Austrowaren_HandelsgmbH|____6_____|__________|___________|__________| |__8___|B&C_Kratos_Holding_GmbH|____7_____|____2.71_%|___________|____2.71_%| | 9 |Raiffeisenbankengruppe | | | | | |______|OÖ_Verbund_eGen________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | 10 |Oberösterreich | 9 | | | | |______|Aktiengesellschaft_____|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__11__|Invest_Holding_GmbH____|____10____|___16.50_%|___________|___16.50_%| |__12__|Franz_Rauch____________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 13 |Christine Delacher- | | | | | |______|Rauch__________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__14__|Jürgen_Rauch___________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Esola | | | | | | 15 |Beteiligungsverwaltungs| 12,13,14 | 4.12 %| | 4.12 %| |______|GmbH___________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments (convenience translation into English from German original):

Pursuant to Section 133 Z 4 BörseG, a total of 18,588,631 voting rights (52.71 % of the share capital and of the voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung through its indirect subsidiaries B&C AMAG Holding GmbH and B&C Kratos Holding GmbH.

Based on agreements between B&C Industrieholding GmbH and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich AG respectively Esola Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, further 7,269,909 voting rights (20.62% of the share capital and voting rights) in the issuer are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung. Pursuant to Section 133 BörseG, a total of 25,858,540 voting rights (73.33 % of the share capital and voting rights) in AMAG Austria Metall AG are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.

A total of 5,818,560 voting rights (16.50 % of the share capital and voting rights) are attributable to Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich AG, because until 12 December 2019 its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, RLB OÖ Alu Invest GmbH, held the shares in AMAG. With effect from 12 December 2019, RLB OÖ Alu Invest GmbH, as the transferring company, has now merged with its sole shareholder, Invest Holding GmbH, as the acquiring shareholder.

issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG

Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61

A-5282 Ranshofen

phone: +43 7722 801 0

FAX: +43 7722 809 498

mail: investorrelations @ amag.at

WWW: www.amag.at

ISIN: AT00000AMAG3

indexes: ATX GP, VÖNIX, WBI, ATX BI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

