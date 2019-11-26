EANS-Tip Announcement: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
The company Kapsch TrafficCom AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 20.11.2019
Publication Location:
https://kapsch.net/ktc/ir/Download-Center/download/Quarterly-reports/2019-20/KTC
_IR_Highlights_FY20-H1.pdf?lang=en-US
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 1 50811 1122
FAX: +43 1 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Investor Contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
T +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net