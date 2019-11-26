EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / ISSUE OF SHARES

West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (VSE: ELI, ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, NEX:

EUR) (the Company) advises that 1,428,571 fully paid shares (the Shares) have been issued to Winance Investment LLC (as announced on 31 July 2019).

The full announcement can be seen at: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190731/ pdf/4471c033cl8b6z.pdf

