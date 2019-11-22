EANS-News: Fonderie M.Mazzucconi SpA: Bondholders' Meeting to be held on 5 Dec.2019, and, if necessary, on second call, on 6 Dec.2019; the Bondholders' Meeting notice has been published on the Company's website
Fonderie M.Mazzucconi SpA - ISIN: IT0005320756
Ponte San Pietro (BG) - Ponte San Pietro (BG), 22nd November 2019 Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. ("FMM" or the "Company") informs that the notice of calling for the Bondholders' Meeting - with reference to the notes issued by Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. pursuant to the «Fonderie Mario Mazzucconi S.p.A. - Tasso Fisso 6,5% - 2018/2023» bonds - to be held, on first call, on 5 December 2019, and, if necessary, on second call, on 6 December 2019 is available to the public at the registered office of the Company and has been published on the Company's website at http://www.mazzucconi.com [http:// www.mazzucconi.com/].
The documentation related to the abovementioned Bondholders' Meeting is available at the registered office of the Company and through web-access to the shared folder named "Mazzucconi | Bond 2018-2023 - Documenti Assemblea Obbligazionisti 2019", upon request to the Company of the relative login credentials to be sent to the registered e-mail address fonderiemariomazzucconi@legalmail.it [fonderiemariomazzucconi@legalmail.it] or to the ordinary e-mail address direzione.finanza@mazzucconi.com [direzione.finanza@mazzucconi.com], together with the documentation certifying the entitlement to attend the meeting and to exercecise the voting right.
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10102234/5/10381433/1/Press_release_FMM_22112019.pdf
