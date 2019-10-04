EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams offer for OSRAM did not achieve minimum acceptance threshold; ams remains committed to pursue the acquisition of OSRAM

04.10.2019

Premstaetten -

Minimum acceptance threshold of 62.5% not achieved

ams largest shareholder in OSRAM with a direct shareholding of 19.99%

ams committed to continue pursuing the acquisition of OSRAM to create a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics

Premstaetten, Austria (4 October 2019) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that the minimum acceptance threshold of 62.5% required in conjunction with the all-cash takeover offer for OSRAM Licht AG ("OSRAM") announced on 3 September 2019 ("ams Offer") was not achieved. The final acceptances level was 51.6%.

As a result of purchases prior to the expiry of the ams Offer, ams is currently the largest shareholder in OSRAM with a direct shareholding of 19.99%. ams will not exceed this current direct shareholding of 19.99% before having obtained required merger control and other regulatory clearances.

ams continues to view the combination of ams and OSRAM as strategically compelling given that it would enable the creation of a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics. To this effect and supported by ams shareholders, ams continues to explore strategic options to pursue the acquisition of OSRAM, on the basis of its shareholding position, as this will translate into a stronger combined company.

"While the highly attractive ams Offer for OSRAM at a full valuation was not successful, the strategic logic and the significant advantages of combining ams and OSRAM are unchanged," said Alexander Everke, CEO of ams. "Our vision with OSRAM is to create a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics built around European technology, which will ensure that Europe remains at the forefront of optical technology globally. We intend to leverage our position as OSRAM's largest shareholder in a dialog with OSRAM as we continue to pursue the full acquisition of the company, securing a solid future for OSRAM."

