Seequent Expands Solutions Portfolio With GEOSLOPE's Geotechnical Analysis Software GeoStudio

Christchurch, New Zealand (ots/PRNewswire) - Seequent, a world leader in the development of geoscience analysis, modelling, and collaborative technologies, today announced that GEOSLOPE - a Canadian-based company that creates integrated, geotechnical analysis software - has become part of Seequent, offering additional innovative geoscience technology solutions.

Combined geoscience tech solutions improve overall engineering and design workflows to help engineers solve earth, environment and energy challenges

GEOSLOPE is recognized worldwide by geotechnical engineers who use the GeoStudio suite for design, analysis, and decision making. The GeoStudio suite includes products for modelling slope stability, deformation, heat transfer and groundwater flow in soil and rock. The products are used in over 100 countries for analysing infrastructure projects including dams and levees, reinforced walls and slopes, open pit mines, and transportation.

Shaun Maloney, Chief Executive of Seequent, says: "We welcome the GEOSLOPE team to the Seequent family. Together, we are better equipped to deliver on our commitment to help mitigate and solve some of the world's major civil, environmental and energy challenges."

GEOSLOPE'S President, Paul Grunau, says: "Over the years, we have invested in the long-term growth of the company to develop a set of world-class solutions for geotechnical engineers. Joining Seequent presents the opportunity for greater integration of geotechnical analysis into the overall engineering and design workflow, thereby enabling our customers to more effectively analyse their problems and deliver better outcomes."

Seequent's General Manager, Civil & Environmental, Daniel Wallace, says: "Seequent and GEOSLOPE share a common vision with customers and stakeholders to make better decisions about our infrastructure assets and the natural environment we live in and build on. We're excited to continue working as one team on that shared vision that brought us together."

The GEOSLOPE team will continue to be led by Paul Grunau and will maintain its presence in Calgary.

About Seequent

Seequent is a world leader in the development of powerful geoscience analysis, modelling and collaborative technologies for understanding geoscience and engineering design solutions. Our solutions enable people to analyse complex data, manage risk and ultimately make better decisions about earth, environment and energy challenges.

Seequent software is used on large-scale projects globally, including road and rail tunnel construction, groundwater detection and management, geothermal exploration, subsea infrastructure mapping, resource evaluation and subterranean storage of spent nuclear fuel.

Seequent's global footprint includes its Christchurch-based HQ and R&D centres in Christchurch and Canada with a network of offices across Asia/Pacific, Africa, South America, North America, and Europe servicing blue-chip companies and customers with leading subsurface solutions in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.seequent.com or follow Seequent on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About GEOSLOPE

GEOSLOPE International Ltd. based in Calgary, develops, markets, and supports the GeoStudio software suite for geotechnical and geo-environmental modelling analysis.

GeoStudio is used by engineers, researchers and regulators in over 100 countries for design, analysis, and decision making for diverse geotechnical challenges across many industries.

The broad range of engineering use cases for GeoStudio, include rapid analysis of dams and levees, excavations and open-pit mines for ground stability stress paths and slope failures, groundwater flow analysis, environmental protection and modelling for large-scale infrastructure projects. For more information, please visit www.geoslope.com.

