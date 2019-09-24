EANS-Adhoc: Steiermärkische Bank und Sparkassen AG expands its operations in North Macedonia: Securities and Exchange Commission decision received

On 28 February 2019, Steiermärkische Bank und Sparkassen AG signed a share purchase agreement with Societe Generale to acquire all the shares owned by Societe Generale in Ohridska Banka Societe Generale (OBSG) in the Republic of North Macedonia, representing circa 74.53 % of the share capital of OBSG. With this transaction, Steiermärkische Sparkasse will be able to considerably strengthen its existing market position in Northern Macedonia.

After receiving the approvals of the European Central Bank, the North Macedonian National Bank and the Capital market and competition authorities, on 23 September 2019, the decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission was received.

On 24 September 2019 the takeover Bid Period started and is expected to end on the 21st of October 2019.

end of disclosed inside information ================================================================================ The Steiermärkische Sparkasse Group is the largest provider of financial services in southern Austria. 2,751 employees serve around

700,000 clients at 233 locations in Styria and in south-eastern Europe.

