EANS-DD: Correction: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Gerald Grohmann (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000946652

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: disposition

date: 17.09.2019; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange

currency: Euro

price volume

65.00 40 shares

65.00 30 shares

65.00 8 shares

65.00 152 shares

total volume: 230 shares

total price: 14,950.00

average price: 65.00

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

