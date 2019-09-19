Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-DD: Correction: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Gerald Grohmann (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000946652
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: disposition
date: 17.09.2019; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: Euro

price volume
65.00 40 shares
65.00 30 shares
65.00 8 shares
65.00 152 shares

total volume: 230 shares
total price: 14,950.00
average price: 65.00

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

original announcement:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EANS-DD: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Gerald Grohmann (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000946652
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: disposition
date: 17.09.2019; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: Euro

price volume
65.00 2,600.00
65.00 1,950.00
65.00 520.00
65.00 9,880.00

total volume: 14,950.00
total price: 14,950.00
average price: 65.00

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Inquiry note:
Andreas Böcskör, Investor Relations
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
A-2630 Ternitz, Hauptstraße 2
Tel: +43 2630/315 DW 252, Fax: DW 101
E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at

end of original announcement euro adhoc --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
A-2630 Ternitz
phone: 02630/315110
FAX: 02630/315101
mail: sboe@sbo.co.at
WWW: http://www.sbo.at
ISIN: AT0000946652
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2917/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Andreas Böcskör, Investor Relations
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
A-2630 Ternitz, Hauptstraße 2
Tel: +43 2630/315 DW 252, Fax: DW 101
E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0003

EANS-DD: Korrektur: Schoe... Pressekonferenz "Forderun...

  • Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Hauptstraße 2
    2630 Ternitz
    Österreich

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Andreas Böcskör, Investor Relations
    Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
    A-2630 Ternitz, Hauptstraße 2
    Tel: +43 2630/315 DW 252, Fax: DW 101
    E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: