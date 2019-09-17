EANS-News: ANDRITZ Capital Market Day 2019

Confirmation of long-term sales and profitability goals

Update on the Business Areas

Presentations on Schuler and Xerium

Graz/Vienna - SEPTEMBER 17, 2019. Today, ANDRITZ is holding its Capital Market Day 2019 for financial analysts and institutional investors in Vienna. Wolfgang Leitner, President & CEO of ANDRITZ AG, will provide an update on the markets served by ANDRITZ and on the Group's long-term strategy. He will also confirm the Group's long-term financial goals - average sales growth of

5-8% per annum and a long-term EBITA margin of 8%.

In addition, there will be management presentations on Schuler AG, which is a part of the ANDRITZ GROUP, and on Xerium Inc., which ANDRITZ acquired in October 2018.

The presentations will begin at 10:00 CET on September 17. The presentation documents shown at the Capital Market Day are also available for download as from 10:00 CET at andritz.com/presentations.

ANDRITZ GROUP

ANDRITZ is an international technology group providing plants, systems, equipment, and services for various industries. The company is one of the technology and global market leaders in the hydropower business, the pulp and paper industry, the metal working and steel industries, and in solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial segments. Other important fields of business are animal feed and biomass pelleting, as well as automation, where ANDRITZ offers a wide range of innovative products and services in the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) sector under the brand name of Metris. In addition, the company is active in power generation (steam boiler plants, biomass power plants, recovery boilers, and gasification plants) and environmental technology (flue gas and exhaust gas cleaning plants) and offers equipment for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboard, as well as recycling plants.

ANDRITZ stands for passion, partnership, perspectives and versatility - core values to which the company is committed. The listed Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria. With almost 170 years of experience, approximately 29,600 employees, and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries worldwide, ANDRITZ is a reliable and competent partner and helps its customers to achieve their corporate and sustainability goals.

