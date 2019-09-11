Bucher + Suter and NovelVox Join Forces to Expand Cisco Contact Center Integrations and Enhance the Customer Experience

Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - Bucher + Suter and NovelVox are delighted to announce their new global partnership, which will expand both companies' reach across the Cisco Contact Center integration solutions landscape. Under the terms of the OEM agreement, Bucher + Suter will use NovelVox's technology for the Cisco Finesse Agent desktop as the basis for a new and expanded suite of solutions.

The disconnect between contact center and enterprise applications is widely regarded as one of the most significant and commonly encountered pains while operating contact centers. It can leave agents scrambling across their desktop for the information and functions they require to deliver high-quality customer experiences. Now, Bucher + Suter and NovelVox, two industry stalwarts with years of experience solving that contact center challenge, are teaming up to develop the ultimate full-circle Cisco product offering.

"Joining forces with a company like NovelVox, who share similar values to ourselves, was an easy decision to make. Up until now, we've had slightly different approaches to solving the problem of integration. By teaming up, we're bringing together the best of both worlds so that no matter how complex or unique our customers' needs are, we feel like we have them covered. And we're confident that through our partnership with NovelVox, we'll be in a position to create, capture and offer even more value in the Contact Center market in the future. By leveraging the open APIs of enterprise applications, the integration possibilities are more or less endless."

Martin Wüthrich, CEO, Bucher + Suter

Through the strategic partnership, Bucher + Suter will expand upon its range of industry-leading CRM-based connectors for Cisco Contact Center. There are plans for more than 50 additional integrations. Support for Selligent and out-of-the-box solutions for EPIC, Cerner, Aetna, Symitar, Jack Henry, Fiserv, and FIS will be available from launch, through the brand-new b+s TAO for Cisco Finesse suite. Businesses from industries like healthcare, government, retail, and banking and finance will now have new industry-specialized options available via the Cisco SolutionsPlus program.

As an established Cisco SolutionsPlus vendor, Bucher + Suter is already well-positioned in the marketplace and has a deeply formed partner network. Through their collaboration, NovelVox will gain access to the SolutionsPlus program, where their products will be available via Bucher + Suter to the whole partner ecosystem.

"I am very excited to announce this strategic partnership with Bucher + Suter. Our strong product portfolio of integrated contact center solutions and their well-established brand and partner network will prove to be a win-win for our customers, partners, and ourselves. Both companies are committed to improving the customer experience for all Cisco Contact Center customers and build more solutions to take customer engagement to the next level."

Amit Gandhi, CEO, NovelVox

About Bucher + Suter

Connecting Cisco customers to CRM and service applications for over a decade, the Bucher + Suter team is dedicated to creating tightly integrated CTI & Omni-Channel solutions designed to maximize the value of the Cisco platform. Our goal: to save our customers time and money with every customer contact. The result: transparent, powerful, and elegant connectors from the contact center to the back office that optimize efficiency and software utilization.

About NovelVox

NovelVox is a global software company that has been developing flexible and optimized Contact Center Agent Desktops and Wallboards for Cisco, Avaya, Five9, and Genesys for over 10 years. NovelVox has an extensive library of Cisco Finesse integrations with solutions for more than 50 applications. The NovelVox Cisco Finesse Gadget Designer is the world's only drag and drop Finesse gadget designer, empowering companies to create their perfect agent environment as and when required. With over 150 global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail, NovelVox has the experience to create customized solutions for any industry.

