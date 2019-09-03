EANS-News: ams AG / ams announces start of acceptance period of takeover offer for OSRAM Licht AG

ams announces start of acceptance period of takeover offer for OSRAM Licht AG

Offer document published following approval by BaFin

Acceptance period runs four weeks from 3 September until 1 October 2019

Attractive offer price of EUR 38.50 in cash provides unique opportunity to secure high premium to recent OSRAM trading levels

ams offers a premium to OSRAM shareholders of additional EUR 3.50 per share compared to lower offer by Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group

OSRAM shareholders who already have tendered into the lower offer from Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group can secure premium offered by ams by withdrawing and retendering their shares into the ams offer

Offer will become unconditional when the minimum acceptance threshold of 70 percent of all OSRAM shares is met

Premstaetten, Austria (3 September 2019) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, today has published the offer document and announces the start of the acceptance period of its offer (the "Offer") for all outstanding shares of OSRAM Licht AG ("OSRAM") through its wholly-owned subsidiary Opal BidCo GmbH. The offer document was today approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht).

OSRAM shareholders are from today able to tender their shares into the Offer at EUR 38.50 until the acceptance period of the Offer expires on 1 October 2019 at midnight (CEST). The Offer represents a premium of 40.6% over the volume-weighted average stock exchange price in the last month until 2 July 2019, i.e. the date prior to that when OSRAM published an ad-hoc announcement confirming the binding offer it has received from Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group, and a 10% premium to the offer from Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group at EUR 35.00 per share. The Offer - if successfully implemented and accepted by OSRAM shareholders - will allow all OSRAM shareholders to realise a premium value to the offer made by Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group, independent of OSRAM's future performance as a stand-alone publicly traded company. In case the 70% acceptance threshold is not reached and the Offer fails, ams believes that the stock exchange price for OSRAM shares could show a significant decline.

Shareholders, who already have decided to tender into the lower offer from Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group, can secure the premium of EUR 3.50 per share offered by ams by withdrawing and retendering their OSRAM shares into the Offer. Shareholders should inquire with their custodian banks for any steps required to withdraw and retender their shares and any relevant deadlines that may require action during the offer period.

OSRAM shareholders can only benefit from the EUR 3.50 per share premium offered by ams if the Offer is successful. In order to tender their shares, OSRAM shareholders must issue a written or electronic declaration to their respective custodian bank. Further information on this and other details of the Offer can be found in the offer document. Settlement of the Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 70% of all OSRAM shares and further customary conditions, including merger control and a foreign investment control approval.

ams and OSRAM have entered into a cooperation agreement on 21 August 2019, including agreeing on a comprehensive set of covenants aimed at protecting the employees and production facilities of OSRAM in Germany. The management of ams is convinced that creating a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics delivers tangible benefits for employees and customers alike. In addition, both management teams share the conviction that close co-operation among stakeholders is critically important in combining the two companies and delivering sustained success. The management team of ams is confident that combining the two companies on this basis will create significant value for all stakeholders of ams and OSRAM.

"Our Offer and the combination of OSRAM and ams represents a better option to all stakeholders than the private equity proposal," says Alexander Everke, CEO of ams

