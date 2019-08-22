EANS-News: Project start at “In der Wiesen Ost” to build privately financed owner-occupied flats

Vienna - STRABAG Real Estate Austria is currently developing a high-quality residential complex located at Rößlergasse 13, 1230 Vienna, within the In der Wiesen Ost development area. With this new project, the property developer is creating modern living space in Vienna that meets all the requirements of urban life.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the "Facettenreich" project gave district head Gerald Bischof as well as representatives from general contractor STRABAG AG and the design architects from Architekten Tillner & Willinger ZT GmbH the opportunity to visit the intelligently used area. "We are proud to be laying another building block together with STRABAG Real Estate for the best living comfort in the dynamic and growing 23rd district," said Bischof. Facettenreich: multifaceted living in Wien-Liesing

The construction project in the highly sought-after Obere Wiese residential area will have a total of 143 privately financed owner-occupied flats with modern and ecologically sustainable living standards. The multifaceted nature of the complex is reflected in the characteristic façade design of the three buildings. "Esprit" features textiles in eye-catching colours, "Harmonie" puts the spotlight on wood panels and "Elegance" presents itself with timeless aesthetics in glass. Special highlights include a flexible event space, a modern gym and a meeting area for all future owners.

"Our multifaceted project takes into account the ever-growing desire for comfortable living accommodations close to nature, based on ecological construction and in a good central location," says Erwin Größ, managing director of SRE Austria. Interested parties can already make appointments for the flats in Wien-Liesing. Completion is scheduled for autumn 2021.

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2246/5/10346671/1/20190725_SRE_Rößlergasse_Spatenstich_e.pdf

