EANS-General Meeting: STRABAG SE / Resolutions of the General Meeting

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

28.06.2019

STRABAG SE

Voting results in accordance with Sec 128 Para 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) for the 15th Annual General Meeting held on 28 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Tech Gate Vienna, Room 0.1, Donau-City-Str. 1, 1220 Vienna.

The share capital amounts to EUR 110,000,000 and is divided into 110,000,000 no-par value shares.

Agenda

1. Presentation of the annual financial statements, including the management report and the consolidated corporate governance report; of the consolidated financial statements, including the group management report; of the proposal for the appropriation of the balance sheet profit; and of the Supervisory Board report for the 2018 financial year

(no resolution)

2. Resolution concerning the appropriation of the balance sheet profit

Appropriation of balance sheet profit [dividend of EUR 1.30 per no-par share] decided with the required majority.

Votes in favour: 90,712,596 Votes against: 20

Number of shares for which valid votes were cast/Total number of valid votes cast: 90,712,616

Percentage of share capital represented by these votes: 82.47 %

3. Resolution concerning the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board for the 2018 financial year

Actions of the members of the management board approved with the required majority.

Votes in favour: 62,202,129 Votes against: 5,460

Number of shares for which valid votes were cast/Total number of valid votes cast: 62,207,589

Percentage of share capital represented by these votes: 56.55 %

4. Resolution concerning the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2018 financial year

Actions of the members of the supervisory board approved with the required majority.

Votes in favour: 90,607,046 Votes against: 43,144

Number of shares for which valid votes were cast/Total number of valid votes cast: 90,650,190

Percentage of share capital represented by these votes: 82.41 %

5. Selection of the auditor of the financial statements and group financial statements for the 2019 financial year

KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Linz, chosen with the required majority.

Votes in favour: 90,671,949 Votes against: 40,767

Number of shares for which valid votes were cast/Total number of valid votes cast: 90,712,716

Percentage of share capital represented by these votes: 82.47 %

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:

----------------------------------------------

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2246/12/10325798/1/Abstimmungsergebnis_e.pdf

issuer: STRABAG SE

Donau-City-Straße 9

A-1220 Wien

phone: +43 1 22422 -0

FAX: +43 1 22422 - 1177

mail: investor.relations @ strabag.com

WWW: www.strabag.com

ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A05HY9

indexes: ATX, WBI, SATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4106/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

STRABAG SE

Diana Neumüller-Klein

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: +43 1 22422-1116

diana.klein@strabag.com