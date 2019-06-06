EANS-Tip Announcement: FACC Operations GmbH / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

FACC OPERATIONS GMBH

The company FACC Operations GmbH is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 06.06.2019

Publication Location:

https://www.facc.com/content/download/4492/file/FACC_Operations_GmbH_Annual_Fina

ncial_Report_2018-19.pdf

issuer: FACC Operations GmbH

Fischerstraße 9

A-4910 Ried

phone: +43-59-616-0

FAX: +43-59-616-81000

mail: office @ facc.com

WWW: www.facc.com

ISIN: AT0000A10J83

stockmarkets: Wien

