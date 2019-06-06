EANS-Tip Announcement: FACC Operations GmbH / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
FACC OPERATIONS GMBH
The company FACC Operations GmbH is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 06.06.2019
Publication Location:
https://www.facc.com/content/download/4492/file/FACC_Operations_GmbH_Annual_Fina
ncial_Report_2018-19.pdf
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: FACC Operations GmbH
Fischerstraße 9
A-4910 Ried
phone: +43-59-616-0
FAX: +43-59-616-81000
mail: office@facc.com
WWW: www.facc.com
ISIN: AT0000A10J83
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16809/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Investor Relations:
Manual Taverne
Director Investor Relations
Mobil: 0664/801192819
E-Mail: m.taverne@facc.com